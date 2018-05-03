Home / Hockey / Tampa Bay Lightning Defeat the Boston Bruins in Game 3 to Lead the Series
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, right, celebrates after his first-period goal off Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. At left is Lightning center Yanni Gourde, who got the assist. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tampa Bay Lightning Defeat the Boston Bruins in Game 3 to Lead the Series

Nicolette Jennings May 3, 2018 Hockey, NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning 18 Views

The Tampa Bay Lightning took the series lead last night after defeating the Boston Bruins 4 to 1.  The Lightning brought the same intensity to game three as they did in game two.

What Went Right for Tampa Bay?

The Lightning are playing together as a team, which makes them a force to be reckoned with.  Only 1:47 into the game, Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, showing the team’s dominance.

Then, two minutes later, the Lightning struck again with Ondrej Palat scoring.  These two goals scored by Palat were the seventh fastest scored goals in NHL playoff history.

The third goal came from the Lightning capitalizing off of the Bruins lack of turnover.

The offense was not the only thing clicking for the Bolts.  The team was able to keep up with the Bruins the whole game without tiring out.

The Bruins struggled to play clean hockey racking up unnecessary penalties.  These penalties are costing the Bruins in every game — the Lightning have scored on a power play every game of the series so far.

Boston’s Take at the Game

After a sloppy game two, the Bruins did not change and struggled throughout the entire game three.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston’s goalie Tuukka Rask said, “You know the further you get into playoffs, the tighter the games get and the more you have to pay attention to details and you know today, we didn’t do enough, good enough job with that, so we’ll try to get better at it.”

The game did have one glimpse of hope for the Bruins after Patrice Bergeron scored on a power play.

There was momentum for the Bruins after this goal, but it was not enough to keep Boston scoring.

Up Next in the Series

Game four is next for the Lightning and Bruins, which will take place in Tampa Friday.  Fans can watch the game on NBCS at 7.

About Nicolette Jennings

Nicolette is a senior at the University of Florida who has participated and enjoys reporting on all things related to sports.

