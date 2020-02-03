Dusty Baker is the New Manager for the Houston Astros

After AJ Hinch‘s firing, the Houston Astros finally found their new manager. Hinch was a big part of the Houston Astros cheating scandal and was suspended for a year by the MLB. Once the suspension was announced, Hinch and general manager Jeff Lunhow were both let go by the Astros. After all of the chaos of the sign-stealing scandal, the Astros hire Dusty Baker as their new manager. Jim Crane, the owner of the Astros, believes Baker is the right man for the job.

New decade, new skipper, new beginning! pic.twitter.com/ZIJzhoMjQI — Houston Astros (@astros) January 30, 2020

Baker Achievements Before the Astros

Baker has a lot of experience on and off the field. Baker has played 19 years in the MLB, winning over half of his games. Not only did he play in the MLB, but he also coached for multiple teams after he retired. He has coached for over 20 years, with a 53% winning percentage. His latest tenure as a manager was with the Washington Nationals, managing them for two seasons. During those two seasons, the Nationals had the best record in the National League. As of today, Baker is now the oldest coach in the MLB at the age of 70 years old. Baker wants to continue his coaching career with more wins in the future.

After the cheating scandal, Baker wants to start off on a clean slate. He wants to bring the Astros another World Series Championship. However, Baker and the Astros have lost one of their biggest players from last season in Gerrit Cole. Cole was their starting pitcher and saved the Astros the entire postseason. Now, Cole has moved to New York, playing for the Yankees.

Without such an important piece in Gerrit Cole, can Dusty Baker get the Houston Astros back to their winning ways without cheating? Can Baker make the Astros’ past go away? With a new manager, everyone will soon find out what comes in store for the Astros.