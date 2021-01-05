Home / Dooley / Pat Dooley: Trask Misses Out On Heisman, Still Deserving of Accolades
Trask
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Pat Dooley: Trask Misses Out On Heisman, Still Deserving of Accolades

patdooley January 5, 2021 Dooley, Feature Sports News 54 Views

There was no real surprise Tuesday night in a year full of surprises. Devonta Smith, second on my ballot for the record (Trevor Lawrence was third), won the Heisman Trophy and in a year that didn’t seem normal, it was fitting that a wide receiver won the Heisman, the first one since 1991.

But there was a Heisman delivered to Gainesville, just in case, and that certainly was something for the Gator Nation and Kyle Trask (first on my ballot) be proud of. (They delivered one to each school of the four finalists just in case).

Gator fans certainly were not surprised and they would have likely been shocked if the best story in college football had won the best trophy in sports.

It’s funny how the Cotton Bowl changed the way a lot of Gator fans and non-Gator fans looked at Trask even though the bowl games come after all the votes are in. Before that game, there was so much support for Trask winning the Heisman, almost to the point where Florida fans were going to take it as an insult the same way they were insulted when Rex Grossman didn’t win in 2001. The truth is, Grossman was robbed. Trask was not.

Grossman lost to a guy who in Nebraska’s Eric Crouch who had seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. To be fair, he also rushed for 1,000 yards and 18 TDs and had a trick play catch for a touchdown that was his Heisman moment.

Grossman lost by 62 points and had 25 fewer first-place votes. He was probably hurt by a split regional vote because of Ken Dorsey from Miami. I remember my colleague Robbie Andreu saying he couldn’t vote for Dorsey because he couldn’t vote for a guy who could not throw a spiral.
He was exaggerating. I think.

But the bottom line was Grossman lost because his team lost the final regular game of the season by two points. Grossman’s stats in that game – 362 yards and two touchdown passes with absolutely no running game (thanks to Darnell Dockett injuring Earnest Graham on purpose.)

But what you have to never about the Heisman voters is that there are more than 900 of them and not all of them pay attention. They put way too much weight on the last couple of games of the season. Trask lost the Heisman with a turnover-plagued performance against LSU, not the six-point loss in the SEC title game to Alabama.
He could have won it by beating Alabama, but he lost it by losing to LSU.

The Heisman is not about an entire season and certainly not about big games in the middle of the season anymore. It’s about how you finish. Tim Tebow won it with five touchdowns in Game 10 and a domination of FSU in Game 12. Danny Wuerffel won it with six touchdown passes in the SEC title game.

Neither one of them had overwhelming competition.

Trask did.

That he finished fourth among the four finalists is a little surprising, but that’s how difficult the competition was. He was the favorite when it didn’t matter, but still to go from not being the starter to being a Heisman finalist is amazing.

This goes back to something we talked about on The Tailgate – how guys like Trask who have had amazing seasons can never get their names on the stadium because of Florida’s tough restrictions.

I have some ideas on how to elevate the names of Florida greats that don’t qualify for the Ring of Honor or a brick for being an All-American. Feel free to call, UF.

I just know Kyle Trask deserves something more than he received on Tuesday night.

About patdooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Florida Men’s Basketball Prepares for Road Trip To Alabama

It’s been a whirlwind of emotion for the Florida men’s basketball team the past month. …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties