UF Announces Changes to Social Distancing Guidelines at Outdoor Events

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–It’s about to get a little easier to grab a ticket to the next Gators baseball game.

Under the advisement of UF Health, the University of Florida is changing social distancing guidelines. The new guidelines require spectators to space out only three feet apart as to the usual six feet.

This change allows capacity at outdoor sporting events such as baseball and softball to increase.

Spectators are still required to wear masks or face coverings, except when actively eating or drinking.

New Attendance Numbers

Updated capacities have been announced for Gators baseball and softball. Baseball sees an increase from 1,700 fans to 3,000. Meanwhile, softball’s capacity jumps from 500 to 850.

Other outdoor events such as tennis, lacrosse and track and field will be announced at a later date.

For baseball, the first games impacted by this new protocol are Mercer, the Ole Miss series, Stetson, FAMU, FSU and the Missouri series.

This comes just in time for some key matchups coming up on the schedule.

Impact On Ticket Availablity

UF listed no detailed information on the type of ticket availability as attendance gets a boost. The only released info is those who purchased mini-plans can now reserve extra seats on a single-game basis. However, there is no information on other types of tickets such as student tickets.

We should be able to assume the squares on the brim will be updated for the new protocols. That should mean more opportunities for student tickets, but this cannot be confirmed.