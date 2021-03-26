Mincy Hired as Jacksonville Head Coach

Jacksonville University is taking big steps for its men’s basketball team and its latest step; hiring Jordan Mincy.

Mincy followed Mike White from Lousiana Tech to Florida in 2015. Mincy excelled at his position of assistant coach, helping lead Florida to four straight 20-win seasons (2015-19). This included four consecutive NCAA Tournament bids (2017-21). He has also been named the top assistant coach in the nation on ESPN.com’s 40 Under 40 in May of 2020.

Mincy graduated from Kent State in 2009 and began his coaching journey. He coached at South Carolina, Kent State, College of Charleston, Toledo and Louisiana Tech before spending six years in Gainesville.

His coaching excellence has been showcased with three players going on to play in the NBA in Dorian Finney-Smith, Devin Robinson and Chris Chiozza. He played a big role in recruiting and shaping Keyontae Johnson and Tre Mann, both of which will most likely end up as high draft picks.

“I couldn’t be happier for Jordan,” UF head coach Mike White said. “This is an opportunity he has worked incredibly hard to earn, and Jacksonville has hired a fantastic person and exceptional basketball coach to lead their program.”

Jacksonville

Mincy takes over a Jacksonville team that went 11-13 in the 2020-21 season. Earlier this month, the Dolphins fired Tony Jasick. Jasick went 95-123 in seven seasons with the Dolphins.

The last time Jacksonville made the NCAA Tournament was in 1986. In the ’70s, the Dolphins excelled with 7-foot-2 center Artis Gilmore leading them to the championship game against UCLA. They ultimately fell though 80-69.

They last appeared in the NIT in 2010 and have produced 14 All-Conference players since 1999.

“I’m so excited about the opportunity to lead the Jacksonville program and grateful to President Cost and Alex Ricker-Gilbert for the opportunity,” Mincy said. “We share a vision for what we can accomplish here, and we can do it in a way that will make the Dolphin community proud, as we foster a student-athlete centered culture that helps develop young men on and off the court.”

Mincy will take over the program as its 17th head coach.