Gators Soccer Defeats Mississippi State

September 27, 2021

After a lackluster beginning to the 2021 season, Gators soccer has begun to re-center its focus. After tying two matches in overtime and dropping to the former-second ranked North Carolina, the Gators were looking for a spark. That spark was found this week with the Gators winning their last two matches. Both against fellow SEC schools, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Crucial SEC play

Despite a below average start to their 2021 campaign, the Gators have not given up at all. The Gators are now 2-0-1 in SEC league play, making them one of only three unbeaten teams remaining in the conference. In a time of the season where Gators soccer has more overall losses than wins, each match against an SEC opponent weighs even heavier. With this, the Gators have only SEC opponents remaining for the rest of the season.

Lack of shots still present for Gators Soccer

Even with a 2-1 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday, the Gators did not attempt many shots. Mississippi State attempted twenty shots on goal while the Gators only managed to take four shots. Even with a victory, shot totals have not been favorable for the Gators as of late. With a tough, SEC-filled schedule remaining for the season, shot attempts need to drastically increase for the Gators.

Leaders leading

In a season where the Gators had started quite slowly, the team has been looking to its leaders to step up. This is exactly what team-leader Kit Loferski did. The graduate student currently leads the team in goals and has a career high in goals scored, netting four so far. Also, senior defender Georgia Eaton-Collins delivered her second career goal against Mississippi State.

The Gators have to wait until Sunday, Oct. 3, to play their next game. With back-to-back SEC wins, the Gators looking to keep rolling towards the end of the season with a big SEC slate still to come.

