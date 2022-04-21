Pat Dooley’s High Five (April 21st)

Pat Dooley April 21, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 117 Views

It’s not too early, is it? I mean, college football is still more than four months away, but all these spring games and the USFL and Billy Napier’s speaking tour kind of gets you going.

Or is that just me?

It forced me, held me down and made me look it up, to see what the first weekend of college football is going to look like. We usually wait until the summer, but when a new coach comes in the excitement level gets ramped up.

So, the High Five today gives you five games to watch on the first real weekend of the season Sept. 3-4. I loathe the term Week Zero for the August games, but it may actually apply this season. There’s not a great game then.

There are plenty to follow:

 

  1. Georgia vs. Oregon in Atlanta

Georgia going up against its old defensive coordinator as the Bulldogs try to defend their national title?

Yummy.

The ‘Dogs will have the crowd on their side, but it will be a fascinating game with two really good defenses on display.

 

  1. Notre Dame at Ohio State

Marcus Freeman’s second game as coach (he was interim for the bowl game after Brian Kelly went carpetbagging) should be a great one.

Early analysis: I don’t think Notre Dame will be able to score with the Buckeyes. But I know we will be watching.

 

  1. Utah at Florida

It’s Billy Napier’s debut, which should be enough. But Utah could be a top 10 team when the Associated Press poll comes out.

The Utes are really good, but you can’t help but wonder about the humidity, especially if this is a 3:30 p.m. game.

 

  1. Cincinnati at Arkansas

A College football playoff team a year ago, the Bearcats are not going away. Neither is an Arkansas team that has another difficult schedule, but plenty of talent to handle it.

 

  1. LSU at FSU (Sunday)

Perfect way to finish the first big weekend of college football (there is a game Monday night, but it doesn’t make the list.)

It will be interesting to see Mike Norvell’s team in his third season and certainly fascinating to see Kelly’s debut as the LSU coach. Who to root for (or against)?

 

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

SEC revenue

Gators Set to Host No. 1 Tennessee in Weekend Series

The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers (33-3, 14-1 SEC) are set to come to Gainesville …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties