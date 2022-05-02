Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (May 2nd)

Pat Dooley May 2, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 119 Views

The Back Nine comes at you after about as good a weather Saturday you could ask for … unless you were covering the Florida baseball game that started in April and ended in May. Me? I was zonked out after The Bob. Sorry beat writers.

 

  1. The NFL Draft is behind us now and the three Florida Gators who were picked went right about where I thought they should go. Florida is one of only three schools to have a player picked in every draft since 1967 (Michigan and USC are the other two). I know this because Florida reminds us of it every year. The three players drafted were not the problem with last year’s team. The problem was that only three players were drafted.
  2. It’s impossible to predict how those three Gators will do because the game is so fickle. And Gators defensive backs from Florida drafted in the first round have not always fared so well at the next level. I find it hard to believe that Dameon Pierce will not be successful. To get drafted in the fourth round when you BARELY TOUCHED THE BALL all season says a lot about what people think of him. Zachary Carter? He’s got a chance, but he has to understand that this is a business now and you can’t take plays off or miss assignments.
  3. Of course, it could be worse for Florida, and they could have had only one player drafted like Miami and FSU. To think that only five players were selected from the three alleged football powers in this state tells you what happens when you keep changing coaches and never establish a long-term recruiting base. That allows schools with established programs to cherry pick the state of Florida for the best players. That’s my theory and I am sticking to it.

13.     Florida’s baseball team went into the weekend hoping to start a trend of winning a series for, like, four weeks in a row. And the Gators accomplished that. But when you roll to wins in your                first two – one of them a rain-delayed game that started in April and ended in May – you want the sweep. That didn’t happen, but it was still a productive weekend for Kevin O’Sullivan’0s                  team. The hole is mighty deep when winning two of three means you are in fifth place in the East and 11th — that’s right 11th – overall.

  1. This team needs to make the NCAA tournament just to give the youngsters some postseason experience. Heck, these Gators need to make the SEC. Tournament. Right now, there is a game difference between Florida and three teams at the bottom and only two of those teams will make the Hoover field while the other two see their seasons end with the end of the regular season in two weeks. This feels so much like the basketball season. You see signs of life and then they are snuffed out. There should be a major sense of urgency with these players who have two straight road series and really need to go no worse than 3-3 before the final home series.
  2. That was a huge extra inning win for softball not only because it gave Tim Walton his 1,000 career win (the second fastest to get there), but because it put Florida’s postseason in much better shape. By winning those last two games, it also helped their seeding for the SEC Tournament the Gators are hosting. Congrats to Walton and I know about a little surprise he has coming his way, Can’t tell.
  3. Keyontae Johnson has entered the transfer portal and I understand why. I was told a month ago that he was cleared and planned to play, but with his situation in Gainesville, it makes sense to move on. It will be interesting to see which teams are willing to absorb the risk. But it is his life and his decision. Don’t ever forget that.
  4. Just a word on the 27th Bob Dooley Invitational. It was spectacular thanks to the great people of Gainesville. The title sponsors, the gold sponsors, the other sponsors, the vendors on the course, the volunteers, all of the people at Stop especially Christy Gibbons and, of course, the 128 souls who played in the event. There were some minor glitches that come when someone my age runs a tournament (I’m getting too old for this), but the people at Ironwood were unbelievable as usual. Special thanks to Chris Marcum as well. We will let you know how much was raised for Stop Children’s Cancer, but everything I heard about the silent auction was that it was higher than normal. Thanks, from the bottom of my heart to everyone who participated in any way.
  5. It was a noisy course because there was a lot of music coming from the tents and carts. That was a good thing unless you were taking this as serious golf. Here’s what I had on (courtesy of my oldest daughter Jenny direct from Coachella):

* “Melody of Love” by Hot Chip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8oUBqyz4q8

* ”That’s How Rumors Get Started” by Margo Price.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVbYyUu8uEg

* ”Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZfcZEIo6Bw

 

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins, Bucs and Jags

The 2022 NFL Draft is here. Between Thursday and Saturday, 262 prospects will take the …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties