Pat Dooley’s High Five (June 23rd)

Steve Spurrier came up with the expression many years ago and it might be the best way to describe the hot, sticky months leading up to the first days of practices in America.

Yes, it is “talking season” which means nothing is really happening, but we have to have something to talk about whether it’s media members, coaches on the rubber chicken circuit or message board monitors.

One of the talking season points is to talk about the schedules. I always find this rubs both ways because it makes me fantasize about this game, that game or the other game and also depresses me because it seems like a long way off.

Maybe I need therapy.

Today’s High Five starts the first of three parts by bringing you the five games in September that you should circle in crayon on your calendars:

1.Georgia-Oregon, Sept 3

Right now, the get-in price for this game in Atlanta is $220. It will be more expensive as we get closer. Georgia against its old defensive coordinator in Dan Lanning is a big part of the story as is Georgia trying to defend for the first time in forever.

Arkansas-Texas A&M, Sept. 24

You know, for all of the bluster about A&M’s visit to Alabama later this year, the Aggies have a lot of tough games leading up to it including this one at Jerry’s World. Arkansas may announce its presence with authority.

Utah at Florida, Sept. 3

The last time these two teams played, I was a few weeks into my first newspaper job. Yes, that was a long time ago. Billy Napier’s opener against a team that will be in the top 10? What’s not to like?

Alabama at Texas, Sept. 10

The thing about Alabama coming to your town is that it doesn’t often end well. But certainly, we’ll be glued to this one because of the (so far) false promises of a Longhorn revival.

Florida at Tennessee, Sept. 24

There’s no telling what kind of shape Florida will be in won-loss wise, but this is the Gators first road game of 2022 and we have seen that Neyland Stadium is back. We still aren’t sure about the Vols and certainly don’t know about this year’s UF team.