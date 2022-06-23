Pat Dooley’s High Five (June 23rd)

Pat Dooley June 23, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 15 Views

Steve Spurrier came up with the expression many years ago and it might be the best way to describe the hot, sticky months leading up to the first days of practices in America.

Yes, it is “talking season” which means nothing is really happening, but we have to have something to talk about whether it’s media members, coaches on the rubber chicken circuit or message board monitors.

One of the talking season points is to talk about the schedules. I always find this rubs both ways because it makes me fantasize about this game, that game or the other game and also depresses me because it seems like a long way off.

Maybe I need therapy.

Today’s High Five starts the first of three parts by bringing you the five games in September that you should circle in crayon on your calendars:

 

1.Georgia-Oregon, Sept 3

Right now, the get-in price for this game in Atlanta is $220. It will be more expensive as we get closer. Georgia against its old defensive coordinator in Dan Lanning is a big part of the story as is Georgia trying to defend for the first time in forever.

 

  1. Arkansas-Texas A&M, Sept. 24

You know, for all of the bluster about A&M’s visit to Alabama later this year, the Aggies have a lot of tough games leading up to it including this one at Jerry’s World. Arkansas may announce its presence with authority.

 

  1. Utah at Florida, Sept. 3

The last time these two teams played, I was a few weeks into my first newspaper job. Yes, that was a long time ago. Billy Napier’s opener against a team that will be in the top 10? What’s not to like?

 

  1. Alabama at Texas, Sept. 10

The thing about Alabama coming to your town is that it doesn’t often end well. But certainly, we’ll be glued to this one because of the (so far) false promises of a Longhorn revival.

 

  1. Florida at Tennessee, Sept. 24

There’s no telling what kind of shape Florida will be in won-loss wise, but this is the Gators first road game of 2022 and we have seen that Neyland Stadium is back.  We still aren’t sure about the Vols and certainly don’t know about this year’s UF team.

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

track and field

Accolades flowing for Florida Track & Field

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams at the University of Florida finished …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties