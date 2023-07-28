Pat Dooley’s High Five (July 28th)
Pat Dooley
July 28, 2023
Dooley, Feature Sports News
486 Views
I have this playlist on my phone that is called “Almost There” which I am not allowed to play until we get within two weeks of the first game of the season.
We are almost there to “Almost There.”
And today, the High Five will take a look at the early parts of the schedule.
This week, the five most difficult Septembers in the SEC (with an August game thrown in) and next Friday in the High Five the five easiest.
The Five most difficult Septembers
1. LSU: Not only do the Tigers open with a team that is on a lot of preseason playoff lists, they do it in that team’s home state. FSU is the opener in Orlando and LSU is one of only three teams in the conference to play four Power 5 teams in September with games at the two Mississippi schools and a home game with mighty Arkansas.
2. Florida: Certainly, playing at Utah is never easy for anybody even if the stadium only seats 51,000. Also on the early schedule – games against two teams who beat the Gators last year (Tennessee and at Kentucky).
3. South Carolina: I heard someone say on the radio they couldn’t jump on the Gamecocks bandwagon because of the schedule. In September, they have the neutral site game against Drake Maye and North Carolina and also have games at Georgia and Tennessee. Yuchhh.
4. Miss. State: I don’t know much about Arizona in Game Two. But I know about the next three – LSU, at South Carolina and Alabama. Won’t be a cushy birth for Zach Arnett.
5. Ole Miss: Normally, at Tulane wouldn’t concern anybody but you saw what that team did to USC last year in the Cotton Bowl. Then it’s at Alabama and LSU at home. Weeee doggie, that’s going to be fun.
