Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) congratulates quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Around the NFL Week 4

Chance Barber September 30, 2024 NFL 3 Views

Week 4 in the NFL is almost wrapped up, with just two games left this week. It’s a Monday doubleheader between the Titans and Dolphins and the Seahawks and Lions. But before that, let’s take a look at what we saw from a packed Sunday.

Buccaneers topple Eagles in NFC Wild Card rematch

The Bucs had no problem beating the Eagles on Sunday in their first matchup since last season’s NFC Wild Card. The Bucs entered this game on the heels of an embarrassing loss to a Broncos team that, let’s just say, had not played good football. However, Tampa found their footing against the Eagles early, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bucs would lead by as much as 24 at one point, and they never let Philly back into the game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield boasted a 347-yard passing day with two touchdowns. In this same game, Mike Evans became the Bucs’ all-time leading scorer after hauling in a touchdown pass from Mayfield. Tampa Bay now finds themselves atop the NFC South.

Jaguars fall to 0-4 after back-and-forth game against Houston

As the headline suggests, Jacksonville lost again. They remain one of two teams that have yet to find the winning column this season, the other being the Tennessee Titans. In a back-and-forth game that saw three lead changes, the Jags were set to win late in the fourth. After a Christian Kirk touchdown in the third, the Jags held a 20-17 lead. The score would stay put until 18 seconds left in the game, when the Texans had no interest in sending the game to overtime with a field goal. At the 18-second mark, C.J. Stroud found Dare Ogunbowale for a one-yard touchdown pass. The final score would end 24-20 in the Texans’ favor, knocking the Jags to an 0-4 start.

Ravens punish Bills on Sunday Night Football

Week four’s Sunday Night Football game saw a matchup between two predicted powerhouses coming into the season. The 3-0 Bills vs. the surprisingly struggling 1-2 Ravens. In a game that was expected to be competitive throughout, Baltimore quickly set the tone. After a Bills punt, the Ravens took over at the 13-yard line. On their first play from scrimmage, Derrick Henry unleashed an 87-yard run going untouched into the endzone. The Ravens dominated the Bills on both sides of the ball. Their defense shut down the Bills offense, while Buffalo had no answer for the Baltimore offense. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to go up 21-3 at halftime. The Bills managed to get one touchdown on the board in the third quarter, but it didn’t mean much. The Ravens took the win with a massive 35-10 margin. Jackson only threw the ball 18 times, completing 13 passes in a game in which the Ravens dominated from start to finish.

Vikings stay hot; move to 4-0

Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold continued his redemption tour Sunday with another solid showing, this time against the Packers. The Vikings scored four touchdowns in the first half, three coming from the hand of Darnold. He found Justin Jefferson on a 14-yard touchdown fit with a spectacular one-handed grab. In the second half, the Vikings offense stalled, only scoring a field goal in the fourth quarter. Green Bay scored 22 points all in the fourth quarter in a massive comeback effort, but they would fall short. The final score was 31-29, with the Vikings just hanging on.

Joe Flacco saves the day for the Colts

The Colts franchise quarterback and former Gator Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game against the Steelers with yet another injury. Fortunately, he is not expected to miss much, if any time. A hip injury late in the first quarter saw Richardson exit and Joe Flacco enter. The Colts went into halftime with a 17-0 lead that they would hold for the rest of the game. Flacco, a longtime Steelers rival, threw his second touchdown pass of the game at the start of the fourth quarter to make the score 24-10. Pittsburgh would close the gap down to three by the end of the game, but it was too little too late. The Colts escaped victorious, 27-24. Flacco threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his return to the field.

Commanders find themselves atop the NFC East

Few people had the Commanders leading the NFC East at the end of Week 4 before the season. If they did, they are probably lying. Regardless, that’s what has happened with the Commanders looking very strong to start the year. Washington took the field against the Cardinals Sunday, with Arizona taking the lead in the first. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, their lead would vanish quickly. After three straight touchdowns for the Commanders (and two field goals mixed in), Washington led 27-7. The Cardinals would only muster one more touchdown drive, while the Commanders didn’t take their foot off the gas. The final score was a 42-14 blowout. Jayden Daniels continued his impressive rookie season only throwing four incompletions and amassing 233 yards.

About Chance Barber

Check Also

Orange & Blue Sports Network

Catch the student-led broadcasts from the College of Journalism and Communications right here.

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

https://vimeo.com/198372157 GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State At The Bye Week

Following a 22-point loss to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin, the Mississippi State …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties