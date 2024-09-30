Around the NFL Week 4

Share Facebook

Week 4 in the NFL is almost wrapped up, with just two games left this week. It’s a Monday doubleheader between the Titans and Dolphins and the Seahawks and Lions. But before that, let’s take a look at what we saw from a packed Sunday.

Buccaneers topple Eagles in NFC Wild Card rematch

The Bucs had no problem beating the Eagles on Sunday in their first matchup since last season’s NFC Wild Card. The Bucs entered this game on the heels of an embarrassing loss to a Broncos team that, let’s just say, had not played good football. However, Tampa found their footing against the Eagles early, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bucs would lead by as much as 24 at one point, and they never let Philly back into the game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield boasted a 347-yard passing day with two touchdowns. In this same game, Mike Evans became the Bucs’ all-time leading scorer after hauling in a touchdown pass from Mayfield. Tampa Bay now finds themselves atop the NFC South.

Jaguars fall to 0-4 after back-and-forth game against Houston

As the headline suggests, Jacksonville lost again. They remain one of two teams that have yet to find the winning column this season, the other being the Tennessee Titans. In a back-and-forth game that saw three lead changes, the Jags were set to win late in the fourth. After a Christian Kirk touchdown in the third, the Jags held a 20-17 lead. The score would stay put until 18 seconds left in the game, when the Texans had no interest in sending the game to overtime with a field goal. At the 18-second mark, C.J. Stroud found Dare Ogunbowale for a one-yard touchdown pass. The final score would end 24-20 in the Texans’ favor, knocking the Jags to an 0-4 start.

Ravens punish Bills on Sunday Night Football

Week four’s Sunday Night Football game saw a matchup between two predicted powerhouses coming into the season. The 3-0 Bills vs. the surprisingly struggling 1-2 Ravens. In a game that was expected to be competitive throughout, Baltimore quickly set the tone. After a Bills punt, the Ravens took over at the 13-yard line. On their first play from scrimmage, Derrick Henry unleashed an 87-yard run going untouched into the endzone. The Ravens dominated the Bills on both sides of the ball. Their defense shut down the Bills offense, while Buffalo had no answer for the Baltimore offense. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to go up 21-3 at halftime. The Bills managed to get one touchdown on the board in the third quarter, but it didn’t mean much. The Ravens took the win with a massive 35-10 margin. Jackson only threw the ball 18 times, completing 13 passes in a game in which the Ravens dominated from start to finish.

DERRICK HENRY TO THE HOUSE!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/rRDLQvKh8P — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 30, 2024

Vikings stay hot; move to 4-0

Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold continued his redemption tour Sunday with another solid showing, this time against the Packers. The Vikings scored four touchdowns in the first half, three coming from the hand of Darnold. He found Justin Jefferson on a 14-yard touchdown fit with a spectacular one-handed grab. In the second half, the Vikings offense stalled, only scoring a field goal in the fourth quarter. Green Bay scored 22 points all in the fourth quarter in a massive comeback effort, but they would fall short. The final score was 31-29, with the Vikings just hanging on.

Joe Flacco saves the day for the Colts

The Colts franchise quarterback and former Gator Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game against the Steelers with yet another injury. Fortunately, he is not expected to miss much, if any time. A hip injury late in the first quarter saw Richardson exit and Joe Flacco enter. The Colts went into halftime with a 17-0 lead that they would hold for the rest of the game. Flacco, a longtime Steelers rival, threw his second touchdown pass of the game at the start of the fourth quarter to make the score 24-10. Pittsburgh would close the gap down to three by the end of the game, but it was too little too late. The Colts escaped victorious, 27-24. Flacco threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his return to the field.

Tree planting himself in the end zone. 🌳 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/2eO9abxEgB — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 29, 2024

Commanders find themselves atop the NFC East

Few people had the Commanders leading the NFC East at the end of Week 4 before the season. If they did, they are probably lying. Regardless, that’s what has happened with the Commanders looking very strong to start the year. Washington took the field against the Cardinals Sunday, with Arizona taking the lead in the first. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, their lead would vanish quickly. After three straight touchdowns for the Commanders (and two field goals mixed in), Washington led 27-7. The Cardinals would only muster one more touchdown drive, while the Commanders didn’t take their foot off the gas. The final score was a 42-14 blowout. Jayden Daniels continued his impressive rookie season only throwing four incompletions and amassing 233 yards.