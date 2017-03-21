Coach White and Gator Basketball Team Role Models to Gator Football Team

GAINESVILLE, FL – Florida football coach Jim McElwain loves watching basketball; he has talked about the thrilling nature of March Madness and the passion the fans bring to the tournament. However, there is one team that McElwain has paid special attention to…Mike White’s Florida Gators. The Gator basketball team takes on Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 this Friday in Madison Square Garden. McElwain says he has noticed all season how selfless the Gator basketball team plays and credits the team’s attitude to their coach.

McElwain on @GatorsMBK

"My hats off to how Mike (White) has those guys playing." — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) March 20, 2017

Football Notes

In addition to basketball, McElwain did discuss some football during Monday’s press conference. Monday marked the team’s sixth practice so far in the spring. One thing noticeably different is the up-tempo pace the offense has run so far. The Gators ranked 113th in the FBS offensively last year, so the coaching staff is looking for improvement this spring. Gator fans, media and others have talked about how poorly the offense has performed over the past few seasons and McElwain says his offense is playing like they have a chip on their shoulders because of all the negative talk. Fans will see more from this improving offense in the spring game on April 7th.

McElwain also announced that offensive lineman Brandon Sandifer will be leaving the team via transfer.