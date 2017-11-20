Sep 3, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; The east stands of Kyle Field with SEC logo on chains during a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the UCLA Bruins. Texas A&M won in overtime 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
SEC East Recap
Jason Bennett
November 20, 2017
SEC
The regular season is coming to a near end with this week being one of the last weeks in regular season for college football.
Georgia Bulldogs
With that being said it is no confusion on who will be coming out of the SEC East. One game closer to being able to compete for the SEC Championship, the Georgia Bulldogs are the top contenders. Georgia 7-1 in their conference, but at 10-1 overall are on their way to their last game this Saturday taking on Georgia Tech. This game should not be to hard for them to overcome, although Georgia Tech has one heck of a defensive line its nothing Georgia cant overcome being number one in the East.
Florida Gators
Although it has been a rough season and leading into many changes within the Florida Gators football program. From the coaching staff and injuries for the Florida Gators it has not stop them from being able to win a game. With the pay out of Jim McElwain and the replacement intern Randy Shannon. The Gators were able to over come their losing streak and grab a win this past weekend to UAB. Rumor has it that the Gators have came in contact with coach Chip Kelly for the head coaching position. Former NFL and Oregon duck head coach should look to make his decisions within the next couple of weeks with either Florida or UCLA. Until that decisions is made the gators have a big rival game ahead of them taking on, Florida State Saturday.
Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky wildcats will face off against Louisville this Saturday. This is an in-state rivalry that has been going on for decades. Kentucky always goes into this game being the underdog. If they win it would be the first time that has happened since 1984.
This season in college football in the SEC has been one for the books. Many teams that were suppose make a big impact throughout the season hope to make changes to their program and come back stronger.
