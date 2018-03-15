Home / Basketball / Arkansas Takes On Butler in Round One of NCAA Tournament
Mar 10, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jaylen Barford (0) goes up for a shot as he is challenged by Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) during the second half of the semifinals of the SEC Conference Tournament at Scottrade Center. Tennessee won 84-66. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Takes On Butler in Round One of NCAA Tournament

Olivia Granaiola March 15, 2018 Basketball, College Basketball, NCAA Tournament, SEC 92 Views

For the first time in a decade, Arkansas basketball is playing in its second straight NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Razorbacks made a run through the second round.

This year, the team is looking to surpass that. But, they will have to get past the Butler Bulldogs in Round One tonight. Arkansas is a seven seed and Butler is a ten. This game will be one to watch

Recipe for Razorback Success

Besides the thrill of back-to-back runs, the Arkansas Razorbacks have a lot to play for.

Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

First of all, All-SEC picks Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon are seniors. The college basketball “last chance” typically finds itself sometime in March.

Together, the two combine for 34.9 points per game, out of a team average of 81. The two took down the Florida Gators during the SEC Tournament, with Barford scoring a career-high 27 points. All-SEC Freshman pick Daniel Gafford is also in the mix tonight. Expect these Razorbacks to charge against Butler.

Arkansas’ lethal three-point shot should also prove to be a positive. The Razorbacks are hitting 40% of their shots from the arc, which is the fourteenth best percentage in the NCAA.

The icing on the cake for a pre-game report is their opponent. Or more specifically, their opponent’s conference.

Last year, Arkansas took on Seton Hall from the Big East and won. Butler is also in the Big East. Familiarity never hurts.

Arkansas on the D

It is not a secret that the Razorbacks can score. On the other hand, their rim protection is less outspoken. In the SEC Tournament semifinals, they allowed 64.7% of Tennessee’s three-point attempts to sink.

Against Butler, the Razorbacks will need to put in some extra work on the glass. Butler grabs an average of more than 2 rebounds more than Arkansasper game.

In blocks, assists and turnovers, the two teams are pretty evenly matched. If the Hogs can do some extra defending, they should find themselves in the Round of 32.

Final Thoughts

Arkansas has the advantage.

Yes, Butler topped Villanova once. Butler also did not beat another ranked opponent all season. T

he Razorbacks are 4-2 against ranked opponents.

Butler is currently 1-3 in their last four games. Look to this to serve as Bulldog motivation.

Tip-off is at 2:10 in Detroit, Michigan.

About Olivia Granaiola

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Bruce Pearl Leads Auburn to First Tournament since 2003

After earning a regular season championship title, the Auburn Tigers can proudly say they’ll be …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties