Chris Davis Still Without a Hit

September 14, 2018, is the date Chris Davis got his last hit.

Since then, he has gone 49 consecutive at-bats without a hit, consisting of 29 strikeouts, seven fly outs, six lineouts, six groundouts, and one reach on fielder’s choice.

Davis began his career at the Texas Rangers until being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2011. In 2016 is when the big money came, a 7-year, $161 million contract with the Orioles.

From 2012-2016, Davis had hit 197 home runs averaging 39 a season. Davis signed the contract coming off a 47-homer season.

Since the signing, he’s hitting .185 with 42 home runs with 402 strikeouts.

The Rocky Road

In the 2018 season, he went hitless in his last 21 at-bats, leaving him at a .168 batting average. This is the lowest batting average for someone with as many at-bats to qualify for a batting title in baseball history.

Major league analyst Tim Kurkjian gives Davis some credit with how hard of a sport baseball is to play.

“The biggest factor is, this is the hardest game in the world to play and really good players have streaks like this or similar to this and this just can’t happen in other sports like it does in baseball.”

Kurkjian also compares missing baskets in basketball to the situation.

“It doesn’t work that way in basketball, a great shooter misses 15 in a row, he can’t wait to shot the 16 because he knows it’s going in. Chirs Davis has no idea what’s going on right now and each at-bat, each time he doesn’t get a hit it makes it even worse.”

After going 0 for 5 in their win over the Oakland Athletics, he set the longest hitless streak by a position player.

Chris Davis hasn’t had a: – run scored since September 18, 2018

– hit since September 14, 2018

– RBI since September 4, 2018

– home run since August 24, 2018

– road home run since July 20, 2018

– batting average above .186 since October 1, 2017 The Orioles owe him $92 million. pic.twitter.com/ix1FyQ9nLX — David Blattman (@davidblattman) April 7, 2019

So the question remains, when will Chris Davis get a hit?