Verlander, Astros Look to Take World Series in Game 6

With the Houston Astros one game away from being crowned 2019 World Series Champions, all eyes will be on the mound in Houston on Tuesday night.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander will square off against the Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg in Game 6.

After falling 0-2 in the first two games of the series, the Astros faced a must-win situation in Game 3.

As a result, a 4-1 victory in Game 3 shifted the momentum in favor of Houston, who now leads the series 3-2.

Verlander Seeks First World Series Game Victory

With 15 seasons of experience and appearances in four World Series, Verlander looks to win his first World Series game. Furthermore, Verlander struggled early in the series against the top of the Nationals’ line-up.

In Verlander’s Game 2 start, the Nationals were able to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Nationals’ Adam Eaton got the offense rolling with a single. Additionally, Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon tacked on a double to give them the lead.

#Astros Justin Verlander looks to win a World Series game for the first time in his career. He is 0-5 with a 5.73 ERA in 6 career World Series starts. pic.twitter.com/RiWqZx9am5 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 29, 2019

Astros manager A.J. Hinch stated that he believes that Verlander is going to be at his best in Game 6.

As a result, Verlander and the Astros look to claim their second World Series Championship in the past three years.

Strasburg Strong in the Post Season

The Washington Nationals have found a way to win tough games and Strasburg has been a major contribution.

According to manager Davey Martinez, the Nationals have found themselves in situations with their backs against the wall.

Strasburg first showcased his strength in the off season with the Nationals’ 4-3 National League Wild Card Game win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Coming out of the bullpen at the top of the sixth, Strasburg kept the Nationals in the game.

Above all, Strasburg recorded two hits and four strikeouts through three innings.

Most notably, Strasburg is 4-0 in five appearances with an ERA of 1.93. Furthermore, through 28 innings, Strasburg has given up two walks while recording 40 strikeouts.

Stephen Strasburg 5-2, 1.34 ERA in 8 career postseason appearances (7 starts), including 4-0, 1.93 this year (2 walks, 40 Ks in 28 innings). If he wins Game 6, he'll join Randy Johnson and Francisco Rodriguez as only pitchers with 5 wins in a single postseason. — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) October 29, 2019

The first pitch for Game 6 is set for 8:07 p.m. Tuesday.