Gators Safeties Coach Ron English Sits and upcoming season

Ron English the assistant coach of the Florida Gators sat down and talked about the process of recruiting and preparing his players for this upcoming football season.

Coach English joined the Gators Football staff back in 2017 and has been doing a great job with his players.

The recruiting process for college football coaches are always a fun interesting things as you get to know the players and players are getting to know their coaching staff when committing to a school. Seeing your coach with a good personality with makes the player comfortable.

Coach English Recently had a picture of him go viral thanks to his graphic design guy, Kevin camps, who took the picture of him and John Herron in his wife’s “69 Mercury Marquis” taking stroll on campus.

Gives future players and current players the comfort that their coach has a down to earth personality.

Gators Upcoming Season

The Gators prepare for the first game of the 2020 college football season, facing off against Ole Miss in week one.

In todays world their a lot of things going on from COVID- 19 to social injustice.

Coach talks about this upcoming year for the Gators and how him and the coach staff are adjusting to it.

“Attitude is key and if you know constant changes are coming then it’s not has hard to get adjusted but getting use to wearing a mask takes a little bit of adjusted too.” “Working on social issues going on in the world have to listen and continue to ask questions from the players.” “Players are doing well with handling all the curve ball”.

Rotation this year will maintain them same although not having Jaewon Taylor and any older guys. The younger guys continue to learn and improve everyday.

Stand out player is Trey Dean III who has been getting back to outside corner taking on two positions who had his best scrimmage in the last one. Getting better everyday in all areas he his also managing his Ego being more comfortable with things.

Another player that is standing out for the Gators is freshman

Tre’Vez Johson is who has slowly stood out has a star for the Gators and who is learning fast and is a gifted freshman.