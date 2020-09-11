Home / College Football / Gators Safeties Coach Ron English Sits and upcoming season

Gators Safeties Coach Ron English Sits and upcoming season

Jason Bennett September 11, 2020 College Football, Football, Gainesville, Gators Football 17 Views

Ron English the assistant coach of the Florida Gators sat down and talked about the process of recruiting and preparing his players for this upcoming football season.

Coach English joined the Gators Football staff back in 2017 and has been  doing a great job with his players.

The recruiting process for college football coaches are always a fun interesting things as you get to know the players and players are getting to know their coaching staff when committing to a school. Seeing your coach with a good personality with makes the player comfortable.

Coach English Recently had a picture of him go viral thanks to his graphic design guy, Kevin camps, who took the picture of him and John Herron in his wife’s “69 Mercury Marquis” taking stroll on campus.

Gives future players and current players the comfort that their coach has a down to earth personality.

Gators Upcoming Season

The Gators prepare for the first game of the 2020 college football season, facing off against Ole Miss in week one.

In todays world their a lot of things going on from COVID- 19 to social injustice.

Coach talks about this upcoming year for the Gators and how him and the coach staff are adjusting to it.

“Attitude is key and if you know constant changes are coming then it’s not has hard to get adjusted but getting use to  wearing a mask takes a little bit of adjusted too.”

“Working on social issues going on in the world have to listen and continue to ask questions from the players.”

“Players are doing well with handling all the curve ball”.

Rotation this year will maintain them same although not having Jaewon Taylor and any older guys. The younger guys continue to learn and improve everyday.

Stand out player is Trey Dean III who has been getting back to outside corner taking on two positions who had his best scrimmage in the last one. Getting better everyday in all areas he his also managing his Ego being more comfortable with things.

Another player that is standing out for the Gators is freshman

Tre’Vez Johson is who has slowly stood out has a star for the Gators and  who is learning fast and is a gifted freshman.

About Jason Bennett

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Lightning, Islanders set for Game 3

Exactly one year ago today, members of the Tampa Bay Lightning lined up for their …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties