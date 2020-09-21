Home / Hockey / Lightning Look to Bounce Back
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) is stopped by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) defends during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Lightning Look to Bounce Back

Will Levenson September 21, 2020 Hockey, NHL 42 Views

The Dallas Stars took game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday. With game 2 set to begin tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning aim to bounce back.

For Tampa Bay, it was not the start they hoped for in their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 2015. The team lacked aggression, and the offensive firepower they had shown throughout the playoffs was hard to find. The Lightning’s lone goal on Saturday was a ricocheted puck that bounced off two defenders.

The Lightning still managed to put 36 shots on goal, a mark the team will look to build off of tonight.

There are few factors that can bolster the offense and help get more pucks in the net more than the return of their 6-foot, 185-pound center. Lightning captain, Steven Stamkos, is reportedly inching his way closer to returning to play. Head Coach, Jon Cooper, however, wasn’t ready to decide on whether Stamkos will play tonight.

Stamkos, who led the Lightning in goals in 2019 with 45, could be key to a bounce-back victory in game 2. But, for now, his status remains unknown.

As for Dallas, their improbable run continues tonight as they look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. The aggression shown in Game 1 was key to victory and a big reason why the team scored four goals. Head Coach Rick Bowness says continuing this aggressive style of play will lead to success.

Bowness emphasized the importance of limiting turnovers and self-inflicted errors if they would like a repeat performance of Saturday’s victory. He added that face-offs and puck management in the neutral zone and at both blue lines will be key in gaining the edge.

23-year-old winger Roope Hintz will play tonight for Dallas, but the stars will be without center Radek Faksa and defenseman Stephen Johns. Both Johns and Faksa did not play in Game 1.

Former Lightning and current Stars Goalkeeper Ben Bishop, who has been out since Aug. 31, is also still unfit to play tonight.

Injuries often become a factor late in the postseason, but both teams will have to step up for injured players if they want a victory in Game 2.

Catch the action tonight at 8:00 p.m. on NBCSN.

About Will Levenson

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Mullen Talks Preparations for 2020 Season Opener

After months of waiting, Gators football is on the horizon. Florida opens its 2020 season …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties