Marlins Begin Playoffs Against Cubs

The Miami Marlins begin their playoff run at Wrigley Field playing the Chicago Cubs with former Gator David Ross as their manager.

The Marlins clinched their first playoff berth in 17 years Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Jesús Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly in which led the Marlins to a victory of 4-3 over the Yankees. The last time the Marlins secured a playoff berth was when they won the World Series in 2003.

The Chicago Cubs are the number three seed in the National League since they won the National League Central Division and they will host the six seeded Marlins. This three-game series is scheduled to start today at 2 p.m. and airs on ABC.

Miami’s Turnaround from Last Season

The Marlins have surprised the nation during this shortened 60-game season. Last year the Marlins had a record of 57-105, and now are headed to the playoffs a year later. This team is determined to win during their post-season run and manager Don Mattingly says its fun being in the playoffs after a bad season a year ago.

Relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler believes the Marlins can be a dangerous team in the postseason. He said when he first signed with the team, he texted Mattingly and said they were going to make some noise in the NL East. He believes they have the talent to do well and that it takes one group to believe together.

Starting Pitching

In today’s game, Sandy Alcantara will be starting pitcher for the Marlins. He has led the Marlins to six wins despite being out for three weeks because of a positive COVID-19 test. This game marks the 25-year-old pitcher’s first career postseason appearance.

The Cubs have Kyle Hendricks as their Game One starter. Hendricks holds a big edge of experience playing in the postseason, holding a 2.98 ERA over 11 postseason games.