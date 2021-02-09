Arkansas Travels to Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to Lexington, Ky. to take on John Calipari and the Wildcats on Tuesday night. Arkansas has won four out of its’ last five games, including a win against Mississippi State their last time out. Kentucky has endured a surprisingly poor season, losing their past three games.

The Wildcats

To say Kentucky’s season has been disappointing would be an understatement. The team began its’ season with a record of 1-6 in out-of-conference play, with notable losses to Kansas and North Carolina. Once conference play began, their fortunes marginally improved; they won their first three SEC games, including a blowout win over the Florida Gators. Inconsistency struck them once again, however, and they followed that winning streak up with three straight losses. The team is now in another losing streak, with their most recent loss coming in a heart-breaking defeat to the rival No. 16 Tennessee.

Freshman guard Brandon Boston leads the team in scoring, despite his 12.5 percent from three-point range. If the Wildcats want to secure their first win at Rupp Arena since Jan. 23, they will need a big performance from him. The Wildcats will also need to play a full-game, and not let their play deteriorate as the game goes on. Kentucky led Tennessee at halftime of their game, but crumbled in the second half.

The Razorbacks

Arkansas started the season off searing-hot, with a record of 8-0 entering conference play. While they have slightly cooled off, the Razorbacks have still posted a respectable 6-4 against SEC opponents. A point of issue for the team has been beating top-tier teams; Arkansas has lost to Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee, all of whom are above the Razorbacks in SEC standings. While Kentucky is not a team of that caliber, teams led by great coaches such as Calipari are always dangerous.

We wish we were playing today too…but the best we can do is roll back the last W pic.twitter.com/f9FdsUo0B4 — ESPN 6pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 6, 2021

The team will look to rely on freshman guard Moses Moody, who leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game. They will also look to continue their defensive success, as they held their previous opponent, Mississippi State, to a mere 45 points.

Where to Watch

The game between the Razorbacks and Wildcats can be found on ESPN. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.