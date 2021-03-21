Scenes from the Gators' match against Kentucky.
Photo by AlexRodriguez
Florida Gators Volleyball Loses to Kentucky in Final Home Match
Parker Welch
March 21, 2021
Volleyball
46 Views
The Florida Gator volleyball fell to Kentucky in three sets Saturday in the series finale. Although the Gators defeated Kentucky on Friday, the Wildcats returned to the O’Dome with a vengeance. Kentucky took the first set 25-20, the second at 25-18 and then finished off the match with a 25-21 win. The Gators are now 17-3 on the season.
On the Leaderboard
Despite the loss, the Gators put up solid numbers on the board. On offense, Lauren Forte put down 10 kills for .444% hitting percentage. Holly Carlton and Thayer Hall added seven kills each. The Gators got off to a quick lead in the first set but Kentucky chipped away and eventually won 25-21. The Wildcats never trailed in the second set and in the third, the Gators battled to a 17-17 tie before losing.
Up Next
The Gators will travel to Texas A&M for their next match up this Wednesday; it will be a two match set up with the teams also playing on Thursday.
