Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is hit by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Jacksonville Jaguars Host The Indianapolis Colts Sunday

Jason Bennett January 7, 2022 Football, NFL 17 Views

The Jacksonville Jaguars host AFC South rivals Indianapolis Colts this Sunday in TIAA Bank Field which will conclude their season.

 Jacksonville Jaguars ( 2-14)

The Jaguars enter this match up coming off a really tough road loss to the Patriots 50-10 pretty much summing up their season.

As the Jaguars prepare to suit up for their last game of the season, and it’s no surprise that it has been a dysfunctional season for the organization.

From not having successful season and ending it on a 2-14 record, the Jaguars has had all odds against them all season. From their first preseason game, things for the Jaguars have not been going in their favor. Having a troubled season on and off the field especially from their head coach Urban Meyer  in the headlines and hot seat all season doesn’t help.

Although Jacksonville has had an off season, the Colts don’t come into the TIAA Bank with the best of luck. The Jaguars hold a six-game home winning streak over the Colts that started in the 2015 season.

If Jaguars defeat the Colts, Indianapolis would need three games to go their way in order for them to enter the postseason.

  • The Colts would need three games to go their way:
    • Ravens beat Steelers
    • Dolphins beat Patriots
    • Raiders beat Chargers.

Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

The Indianapolis Colts enter this match up coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 23-20. As the Colts prepare for the Jaguars it marks the second time these two teams have met this season. The Colts defeated the Jaguars in week 10 of the NFL season 23-16. The Colts are on the verge of potentially punching their ticket to the postseason after getting knocked off six times by the Jaguars. The last time the Colts found themselves in the playoffs was in 2014.

On the offensive side, this is important game for Johnathan Taylor with many achievements that can happen.

Per Fan Nation:

  • Need 97 rushing yards to reach 3,000 for his career, becoming just the seventh player in NFL history to reach the mark in their first two seasons.
  • Needs four touchdowns to pass James (35) for the most touchdowns by a Colt in their first two seasons, and to also pass James for the most touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 23 years old.
  • Needs one touchdown to pass Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.

Kick off for this game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

 

 

About Jason Bennett

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Florida men’s basketball looks for first SEC win against Auburn

The Florida men’s basketball team (9-4, 0-1 SEC) hits the road Saturday for a matchup …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties