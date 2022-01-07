The Jacksonville Jaguars Host The Indianapolis Colts Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars host AFC South rivals Indianapolis Colts this Sunday in TIAA Bank Field which will conclude their season.

Jacksonville Jaguars ( 2-14)

The Jaguars enter this match up coming off a really tough road loss to the Patriots 50-10 pretty much summing up their season.

As the Jaguars prepare to suit up for their last game of the season, and it’s no surprise that it has been a dysfunctional season for the organization.

From not having successful season and ending it on a 2-14 record, the Jaguars has had all odds against them all season. From their first preseason game, things for the Jaguars have not been going in their favor. Having a troubled season on and off the field especially from their head coach Urban Meyer in the headlines and hot seat all season doesn’t help.

Although Jacksonville has had an off season, the Colts don’t come into the TIAA Bank with the best of luck. The Jaguars hold a six-game home winning streak over the Colts that started in the 2015 season.

If Jaguars defeat the Colts, Indianapolis would need three games to go their way in order for them to enter the postseason.

The Colts would need three games to go their way: Ravens beat Steelers Dolphins beat Patriots Raiders beat Chargers.



Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/jLmQtCkVXg — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 6, 2022

Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

The Indianapolis Colts enter this match up coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 23-20. As the Colts prepare for the Jaguars it marks the second time these two teams have met this season. The Colts defeated the Jaguars in week 10 of the NFL season 23-16. The Colts are on the verge of potentially punching their ticket to the postseason after getting knocked off six times by the Jaguars. The last time the Colts found themselves in the playoffs was in 2014.

On the offensive side, this is important game for Johnathan Taylor with many achievements that can happen.

Per Fan Nation:

Need 97 rushing yards to reach 3,000 for his career, becoming just the seventh player in NFL history to reach the mark in their first two seasons.

Needs four touchdowns to pass James (35) for the most touchdowns by a Colt in their first two seasons, and to also pass James for the most touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 23 years old.

Needs one touchdown to pass Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.

Kick off for this game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.