Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (Jan 31st)

Pat Dooley January 31, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 118 Views

The Back Nine comes at you after a weekend when we found out which teams will be in the Super Bowl and which conference is better in basketball.

  1. There was so much going on this weekend, I’m not sure where to start. Maybe we should go with the event in Gainesville that drew the biggest crowd. It was close, but according to the official attendance that would be men’s basketball. So, here we go. In the first half of the game, I thought I was watching the Florida football team. There are a lot of things wrong with this Gator basketball team – most notably the players who aren’t playing – but we had not seen this team with that kind of passive body language before. It looked like a team that didn’t want to be there. And then Mike White found a way with very loud noises to get his team to play like they wanted to be there for the second half. And there is something to be said for that. “In the first half … We were laying down, we weren’t being aggressive on defense, we weren’t rotating well, we weren’t boxing.” Said guard Phlan Fleming after the game. The second half was pretty amazing and much needed.
  2. Florida moved up to 40th in the NET Rankings and you may get tired of me quoting these rankings, but they are important. And the SEC flexed a bit because there were a lot of people telling you that the Big 12 was the best conference and the SEC won six of 10 to take the Challenge for the second year in a row. The league now has four teams in the top 13 in the NET and five in the top 22.
  3. On to the sport that came up just short of the best attendance for the weekend (officially) and that was gymnastics. The Link To Pink packed them into the O-Dome and Florida blitzed Arkansas. Even with all the injuries this team has dealt with (three out for the year), Florida just seems to be getting better with every meet, which is what Jenny Rowland likes to see. Trinity Thomas just looks as if she is ready to be that alpha to lead this team to a national title and she had plenty of support with that No. 1 class Rowland brought in.
  4. And we can talk about the women’s basketball game, which was not the way Gators wanted it to turn out, but was still a happening. I was there when the players came out for the start of the game and saw the lower bowl close to filled and people sitting where they haven’t sat before because there was actually a crowd. And to see the smiles on the faces of the players as they ran on the court was heart-warming. “To play in front of Gator Nation full force was really, really special,” said Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley. “It’s part of what we’re building.” You might have thought they were building an outdoor kitchen the way the Gators were throwing up bricks in the first quarter. Scoring three points is not going to get it done against South Carolina. It almost seemed like the moment was too big for them because they were missing easy shots.
  5. Maybe it was because South Carolina is so big and they were expecting shots to get blocked, but so many of those shots throughout the first half were short, many never getting over the rim. The Gators settled down and actually outscored the No. 1 team 33-17 down the stretch. But you could see the gap between the best in women’s college basketball and those also receiving votes. Still, there are more games to be played and no rest for the weary with Tennessee coming to town on Thursday at 6 p.m.
  6. They didn’t have quite the excitement of the previous weekend’s games, but they certainly did not disappoint in the NFL Conference title games. It looked like the Chiefs were going to blow out the Bengals and they might have if not for the terrible decision at the goal line at the end of the half. Throw the ball into the end zone or kick a field goal. Those should be the only possible solutions. If they needed some plays, I could have sent them. One thing my daughter said to me this weekend while we were watching games (yes, she has been infected with the sports virus) was this, “Dad, you probably could be a football coach. But you could never coach basketball.” Touché.
  7. I have been trying to think about what the Bengals remind me of and I think it is the Braves. It’s like, every step they take you can’t believe it. The Rams, on the other hand, went out and mortgaged the future on the present and that only works if you make the Super Bowl. And they did. So, we have two SEC quarterbacks going head-to-head in the biggest game there is. Seems appropriate.
  8. We’ve about come to the end of The Picks for another year and it was a good one. I beat the tar out of Drew Copeland in our bowl picks and Dr. Football is 61-47-3 in his first attempt to pick an entire football season against the spread. Because I was out last week to tend to a personal (and personnel) matter, I didn’t pick the two conference championship games. So, this is it. The Rams are early four-point favorites over the Bengals. I’ll take the Rams.
  9. You know that feeling when you are flipping the dial with your thumb and they play a song you like on Sirius and you just stay on that channel for a while because they get on a roll. That happened to me. As a result, your playlist:

* “Time” by “The Alan Parsons Project” and if you don’t say the name of the group with air quotes we can’t be friends.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhRzORqNa0E

* ”She’s My Baby” by The Traveling Wilburys.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnD0H4VeHuY

* ”Come Monday” by Jimmy Buffett.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKGw_hrlaOY

 

 

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

What’s Next For 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams are NFC champions, ending a six-game losing streak and knocking off …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties