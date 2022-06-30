Pat Dooley’s High Five (June 30th)

Pat Dooley June 30, 2022

When we look at October games, it makes us long for the days when there is a chill in the air, which in Gainesville means the low 80s.

But we know how important games are in October no matter what the temperature is. October games change seasons more than defining them. You set up a meaningful November with a great October that puts you in position.

Teams can be eliminated from any serious playoff talk, any chance to go to Atlanta and even any chance to go to a meaningful bowl game in October.

So, for the second part of our High Five series, we look at the five games you are already getting pumped up for in the 10th month of the year. The only downside is that all but one team (Ole Miss) has an open date in the month:

 

 

  1. Texas A&M at Alabama, Oct. 8

I must be honest. If this game is played at the same time as Florida-Missouri, I will probably stay home and implement the two TV system in my office. After the summer we have had with these two fan bases, nobody is going to want to miss this.

 

  1. Florida-Georgia, Oct. 29

Like the HBC used to say, they write books about this game and it has its own Hall of Fame. If it is a game to decide the SEC East, it’s that much bigger. And it’s Billy Napier’s first experience with the Jacksonville setting so it should be fascinating.

 

  1. LSU at Florida, Oct. 15

It is amazing how Florida – which didn’t need any more rivalry games – has another one in LSU mainly because of the hurricane game. But it is also a big rivalry game because the Tigers have a knack for beating the Gators in the Swamp (six times since Steve Spurrier left).

 

  1. Alabama at Arkansas, Oct. 1

Later this summer, I plan on doing a list of SEC trap games and this one is a doozy right before the Tide takes in A&M. Arkansas still doesn’t have the personnel Alabama does, but I would be surprised if this isn’t a fourth-quarter game.

 

  1. Ole Miss at LSU, Oct. 22

Maybe Brian Kelly will go full Cajun accent for this one. This is the kind of game Lane Kiffin needs to win, especially with LSU being such an X-factor. Maybe the Rebs will get a break and this will be a nooner.

About Pat Dooley

