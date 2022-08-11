Pat Dooley’s High Five (August 11th)
Pat Dooley
August 11, 2022
Dooley, Feature Sports News
35 Views
We talked about this on the Tailgate last week – or maybe it was this week – what day is this anyway? The heat is getting to me.
But we talked about a note that the great Brett McMurphy had on Twitter. And it was this – six teams go into the season projected to be favorites in every game they play this season.
The Super Six? Alabama and Georgia – who seemingly cannot do anything without each other – Oklahoma, Ohio State, Air Force and Utah.
That’s how highly the boys in the desert think of the Utes.
I checked on Florida for this week’s High Five to see what the early spreads are for the five biggest conference games Florida plays. The Gators would be favored in two.
But, of course, we have a long way to go. Here’s the High Five:
Kentucky -4
The Wildcats have split the last four games with the Gators but get no respect. The second game of the season will be vital for both teams.
Tennessee +4.5
Not really all that surprised to see the Vols as the early favorite in Knoxville. Memo to Gators: Keep your helmets on at all times in Neyland. They are a bit unruly.
LSU -3.5
That’s all Swamp on that early spread. Of course, we have no idea what either team is going to be this year. Maybe we’ll no more by then, but that spread could fluctuate wildly.
Georgia +16.5
The defending champs are double digit favorites in almost every game they play this season. I would think it would come down if Florida has success early, but unless the Dawgs falter badly, I’d expect it to stay in double digits.
Texas A&M +9
That seems like a lot of points but maybe that’s because I’m not a big believer in the Aggies. On the other hand, this is the last part of a brutal three-game stretch and could factor in with UF being so thin.
