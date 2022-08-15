Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (August 15th)

Pat Dooley August 15, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 252 Views

 

The Back Nine comes at you after a low-key weekend that was much needed before a trip to the Panhandle and then it is really on.

10.   It would be easy for Billy Napier to lean back in his chair and announce to the Gator Nation, “How you like me now?” But that is not his style and this is hardly surprising to him, this incredible success in recruiting. This was the second “Four Dog Weekend” for the Gators (I use the term “Dog” with the utmost respect) and it should be firing Gator fans up. And look, this recruiting class is really just the beginning. This is going to be the norm because now you have a building that is more than a drawing and now you have relationships. But the key is putting a product on the field that makes players want to be a part of what you are building and that starts Sept. 3.

11.   I’m not saying that Florida has to be playing for an SEC title in Napier’s first year. But there has to be signs that this is a program that is doing it the right way and it is coming fast with the players that are being brought in. I have little doubt that those things will happen. The pessimist in me is being chipped away by Napier’s personality and commitment to detail, but I would like to see it on the field. Don’t forget that this recruiting haul isn’t going to help Florida this year.

12.   But they are building a wall of a defensive line. One thing to remember about team rankings in recruiting – the power of the five-star. You can have one of them and eight four-stars and be ranked higher than a class with 18 four-stars. And those are subjective rankings anyway. I said this on the radio the other day and I am sticking to it – it’s nice to have a normal football coach at Florida.

13.  I am looking forward to a tour of the Heavener Building that opened up for the players on Sunday and looked as impressive as promised. Give Jeremy Foley credit for getting it started, Scott Stricklin credit for seeing it through, Chip Howard credit for being the overseer of the project and Napier for adding 39 different changes to the building, some which required knocking down walls according to The Athletic. And certainly, the boosters who contributed millions deserve a ton of credit, too. It’s a different era of Florida football and it feels exciting to be around for it.

14.  No surprises in the first Associated Press poll released Monday. Same top 5. Utah is seventh instead of eighth. Florida would be ranked No. 38 based on its votes. So, it is No. 7 vs. No. 38 and the spread is Utah giving two. Hey, the Swamp is gonna Swamp.

15.  Everywhere you looked (if you watched as much preseason football as I did), there was a Gator doing something. Kaiir Elam slapping away a pass, Dameon Pierce running over people, Kyle Trask being named the Bucs player of the game. The talent has been here. It just needed the right guy to steer the ship.

16.  Someone had a great Tweet the other day and I am paraphrasing, but it said, basically, that the guy who wouldn’t play Kyle Trask over Feleipe Franks, refused the give the ball to Pierce more than seven times a game and was forced to play Anthony Richardson over Emory Jones is now going to be an analyst for ESPN? I hate to Dan Mullen-bash, but these are simply facts. Think how differently we thought about Mullen a year ago at this time.

17.  Scottie Scheffler is now my new favorite golfer. You know why. If you don’t, Google it (with Cameron Smith). This whole LIV vs. the PGA thing is going to turn me away from golf on TV. But I love the game so much. I also know that during football season, it has been the normal way of life to put the clubs in the closet, but I have a reason for playing golf. In the last years of his life, I asked my Dad if there was anything we could do for him, A cruise, a day at the beach, a flight to Paris to have dinner? “I just want to play golf one more time,” he said. He couldn’t do it physically, but that stayed with me so if you see me whacking it around, know I am on a mission to honor Bob Dooley. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

18.   I’m giving everyone an assignment over the next couple of weeks and that is to come up with a great playlist for your tailgate Sept. 3. Think it through. Don’t just come up with cliché songs. Here are some you can try:

* “Somebody Like You” by AM and Shawn Lee.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OB-CnDb0Gfw

* ”Gator Country” by Molly Hatchet and I am going to cram this song down UAA’s throat until they start playing it multiple times at games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTR13MV4fqc

* And for a really old one, “Sure Gonna Miss Her” by Gary Lewis and the Playboys and believe it or not I saw them in Jacksonville in the 1980s and they were old then.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Adfz63746dA

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Napier Talks Heavener Center, Florida’s First Scrimmage and Recruiting

It was a big weekend for Gator football as the team moved into the Heavener …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties