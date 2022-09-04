Dooley’s Grades (Florida vs Utah)

Pat Dooley September 4, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 80 Views

Grading the Gators

Florida vs. Utah

Final score: Florida 29, Utah 26

 

OFFENSE A-

First half: Anthony Richardson did a lot of good things in his first half under Billy Napier. If not for the early fumble by Montrell Johnson, Florida was the more dominant team in the first half because of Richardson’s 74 yards rushing and two touchdowns and his 101 passing.

Second half: The Gators only had 10 plays in the third quarter and fell behind, but Richardson drove them to 75-yards for the game-winning touchdown. Florida was able to run the ball with toughness and Richardson made a huge scramble run for a first down on fourth-and-2

For the game: We all wondered about Richardson and whether or not he was as good as people thought he might be. On this night, he was. Richardson only threw one bad pass on the night that should have been picked but it was not and he had 272 all-purpose yards against a pretty fair Utah defense.

 

DEFENSE B

First half: The short field the defense was handed to start the game did not go well, but they did hold Utah to two first downs on six attempts. However, they had no answer for tight end Brant Kuithe, who had seven catches in the half. They did limit tailback Tavion Thomas to 26 yards rushing.

Second half: Florida never figured out what to do about Kuithe and the lack of depth on the Florida defense showed in the second half. But the Gators had a goal line stand and Amari Burney’s diving pick in the end zone saved the day.

For the game: This defense struggled against the run in the second half. Cam Rising hurt Florida with his running and throwing. But in the end, the Gators made just enough plays. It would have been better if Ventrell Miller hadn’t dropped that pick, but he played his rear end off.

 

SPECIAL TEAMS C

First half: Other than the two penalties, the special teams had almost no impact. The two holding penalties on Dante Zanders and Nay’quan Wright put the Gators in a couple of holes. UF returned four kickoffs for an average of 18 yards a return.

Second half: Not much of a factor again, but Jeremy Crawshaw did pin Utah deep with a third quarter punt. There were kickoff returns that looked like they were one block away from breaking it. So, let’s get that extra block next time.

For the game: It was important that the last kickoff went into the end zone to make Utah go 75 yards to win the game. Those two holding penalties in the first half have to be cleaned up.

 

OVERALL A+

Well, I guess the Gators will be ranked this week. The Swamp was in full throat and made a difference and Florida overcame some tough breaks to make one more play than Utah. That’s still a really good team on the other side. That made the win in what a lot of people felt was the biggest opener ever that much sweeter.

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Santa Fe High Loses in Heartbreak

The atmosphere was palpable in Santa Fe High versus Lanier County game Friday. The Raiders …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties