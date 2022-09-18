Dooley’s Grades (Florida vs USF)

Pat Dooley grades the Gators after Florida’s 31-28 win over USG Saturday night.

OFFENSE C

First half: It was kind of a weird half in that Florida only ran 23 plays. Anthony Richardson was not asked to do much, but the Gator were able to rush the ball for 9.2 yards a carry as Montrell Johnson went for 71 yards on only two carries.

Second half: The interceptions thrown by Anthony Richardson were not good. Especially the second one in the end zone after Florida was able to run the ball with ease on what looked like the game-winning drive. This team can run block. That much we know.

For the game: What we don’t know is whether or not the staff can put together a game plan to take advantage of Richardson’s skills. He only completed 10 passes – plus two to the other team – and hasn’t run the ball for much of anything in the last two games.

DEFENSE C+

First half: Well, there was this – a rare touchdown scored by the defense. This one was a beauty, a 40-yard return when Jalen Kimber jumped a double-clutch pass by Gerry Bohanon. Then there also was the fact that Florida gave up 216 rushing yards in the first half.

Second half: Florida did come up with the big defensive play of the night, but let’s face it – USF was able to move the ball so well it only punted once in the entire game. That’s not good.

For the game: The defense did some really good things, but you can’t hide from the fact that the Gators were trampled by the running game to the tune of 286 yards. This feels like a defense that has some really good players, but certainly not enough of them.

SPECIAL TEAMS C

First half: Clearly, something has to be addressed if the special teams insists on having so many big penalties. Another one last night in the first half that ended up not hurting. Other than that Adam Mihalek was solid and Florida contained All-American kick returner Brian Battie.

Second half: Florida finally had to punt and it was not the best night for Jeremy Crawshaw. The Gators did give up a return to Battie out to the 30 but handled him the rest of the night.

For the game: The Gators have to clean up the kickoff return penalties and, well, the game was decided on a missed field goal because of a bobbled hold. So, the Gators have that going for them. Still, nothing positive on special teams other than Mihalek’s kickoffs.

OVERALL C+

They won. That’s about all you can say positive. Florida received a ton of breaks in the game and squeezed out a victory instead of suffering an embarrassing defeat. Three games into the season, people probably understand that this roster is a far cry from where Florida wants to be. Now, the Gators must go on the road after the luxury of three home games to start the season.