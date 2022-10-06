Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Falcons vs Bucs Sunday Preview

trentwhittemore October 6, 2022 Uncategorized 9 Views

The Tampa Bay Bucs prepare to host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at 1 pm in a battle of NFC South leaders.

Falcons Vantage Point

After getting off to a rocky start on the year the Falcons are bouncing back. They started with two close losses by a combined five points. Since then, the Birds are flipping the script. They continue to play close games, but come out n the winning side. A road win against the Seahawks by four got them in the win column in week three. Last week, they pulled out a three-point game at home over the Browns. The defense sealed the deal with a huge Dee Alford INT with just around a minute left.

The Birds’ main concern so far this year has been a sputtering passing offense. They are towards the bottom of the league averaging just 181 passing yards a game. Fortunately, they are running the ball very well keeping them in ball games. They are fourth in the league averaging 168 yards a game. They will need to better involve star pass catchers Kyle Pitts and Drake London against an aggressive Bucs defense.

Bucs Outlook

The 2021 NFC South champs find themselves at .500 four games into the 2022 season. Since the arrival of Tom Brady, the team has been an offensive juggernaut. This year they find themselves towards the bottom of the barrel averaging just 317 yards per game. The defense has been helping out by forcing nine turnovers on the year. Despite that, they struggled tremendously vs the Chiefs Sunday night giving up 41 points. Veterans such as Chris Godwin do not seem to be too worried though.

Another concern for the Bucs has been the offensive line. The group has already allowed seven sacks through four games. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the Falcons off of Brady. A win for either team will put them solely atop the division.

