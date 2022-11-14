CJ Felder Talks UF Hoops

CJ Felder is a senior in his second season at UF. Felder spent his first two colligate years at Boston College playing for the Eagles. He discussed how the Gator basketball team is one big family and how transitioning to the Florida team was easy because everyone was so close.

Felder emphasized the importance of the team being close because it helps them play better. Felder then went into talking about what he will be working on individually throughout this season. He said his main focus for this season will be shooting and working on increasing his confidence.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1591235774485524480?cxt=HHwWgMDTwbKgmpUsAAAA

Felder talks Todd Golden

The Gators are starting off their season undefeated under new head coach Todd Golden. Prior to coaching UF, Golden coached for the University of San Francisco and before that, worked the analytical and metrics data for the Auburn Tigers.

Felder talked about how it has been easy picking up and learning Goldens new coaching techniques. He said Golden uses a different coaching method, something a lot of the players have never seen before. Golden likes to use analytics when coaching which to the fans eye might be a little confusing, he continued.

Felder said it is easy for him and his teammates to pick up on the new coaching because they have been playing and watching basketball their wholes lives.

New Coaching Staff

Felder explained, overall the new coaching staff for Men’s basketball is the best coaching staff that he has been with. He said the reason the staff is so successful is because of how hands-on they are with every player. He also said the staff has established a new culture at UF.

Overall Team

This season’s roaster is a deep one. Felder said because the team is so strong, everyone wants time on the court. This drive of wanting to play in every game is forcing all the players to train and practice extremally hard, he mentioned. Felder also said because him and the team train so hard, when it comes to game-time it feels easier.

Upcoming Game

Gators v. FAU will be tip-off Monday night at 7 p.m. This game will take place in the O’Dome, with the possible starting line-up likely consisting of Colin Castleton, Will Richard, CJ Felder, Kyle Lofton and Kowacie Reeves.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1592165189042200576