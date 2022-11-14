Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, left, passes around Florida's CJ Felder (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

CJ Felder Talks UF Hoops

lainshahboz November 14, 2022 Basketball, College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball, Gators Sports 21 Views

CJ Felder is a senior in his second season at UF. Felder spent his first two colligate years at Boston College playing for the Eagles. He discussed how the Gator basketball team is one big family and how transitioning to the Florida team was easy because everyone was so close.

Felder emphasized the importance of the team being close because it helps them play better. Felder then went into talking about what he will be working on individually throughout this season. He said his main focus for this season will be shooting and working on increasing his confidence.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1591235774485524480?cxt=HHwWgMDTwbKgmpUsAAAA

Felder talks Todd Golden

The Gators are starting off their season undefeated under new head coach Todd Golden. Prior to coaching UF, Golden coached for the University of San Francisco and before that, worked the analytical and metrics data for the Auburn Tigers.

Felder talked about how it has been easy picking up and learning Goldens new coaching techniques. He said Golden uses a different coaching method, something a lot of the players have never seen before. Golden likes to use analytics when coaching which to the fans eye might be a little confusing, he continued.

Felder said it is easy for him and his teammates to pick up on the new coaching because they have been playing and watching basketball their wholes lives.

New Coaching Staff

Felder explained, overall the new coaching staff for Men’s basketball is the best coaching staff that he has been with. He said the reason the staff is so successful is because of how hands-on they are with every player. He also said the staff has established a new culture at UF.

Overall Team

This season’s roaster is a deep one. Felder said because the team is so strong, everyone wants time on the court. This drive of wanting to play in every game is forcing all the players to train and practice extremally hard, he mentioned. Felder also said because him and the team train so hard, when it comes to game-time it feels easier.

Upcoming Game

Gators v. FAU will be tip-off Monday night at 7 p.m. This game will take place in the O’Dome, with the possible starting line-up likely consisting of Colin Castleton, Will Richard, CJ Felder, Kyle Lofton and Kowacie Reeves.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1592165189042200576

About lainshahboz

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

SEC Football Week 11 Recap: Top Teams, Major Upset & More

Week 11 of the college football season was another exciting episode led by four nationally …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties