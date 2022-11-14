Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (November 14th)

The Back Nine comes at you on a Birthday Monday as this old man turns 68. I think I should get something special if I make it to the next one.

10. It was truly a glorious night for Gator fans watching their team dispatch South Carolina in a game that was supposed to be nervous in the fourth quarter. You and I both want to believe that this team is making progress and I think it is. But there is no doubt the November schedule is way easier than the other two months. In those months, Florida played teams now ranked Nos. 1, 5, 6 and 10 and a Kentucky team that was ranked until it fell off the face of the earth. Florida also has No. 20 in less than two weeks.

11. But the point is that Florida is handling business in these last two games, heck, in the last 10 quarters where UF has outscored its opponents 96-44. It took Billy Napier a while to figure out how to coach this team and get the most out of it, but it seems as if the negativity has been eliminated and the energy is all positive. You know, if Florida handles Vanderbilt Saturday, there is a possibility that Florida at FSU on the following Friday could be ranked vs. ranked for the first time in six years.

12. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that a defense that was on the verge of breaking every record you don’t want to break has played six quarters without giving up a point on a regular play and has allowed only 17 first downs after being embarrassed on third downs throughout most of the season. That’s progress.

13. Now that Florida is bowl eligible, you are probably wondering where the Gators will go. I talked to a few people in the know Sunday and now have no idea. It starts with how many SEC teams make the playoffs, then how many get into New Year’s Six games (which are not on New Year’s) and then where Florida wants to go. No teams have a choice, but you do get to rank the order you prefer. Could be Gator or ReliaQuest (old Outback) or somewhere else. Lot of ball still being played.

14. What was cooler about Saturday night? Desmond Watson’s steal and stiff-arm or Jonathan Odom’s touchdown catch after his dad had been honored on the field during the game? Watson is getting some great play on social media including fake Heismans. His play was truly celebrated by his teammates and Anthony Richardson said if Watson had scored the team “probably would have run into the locker room.” But I had to call Jason Odom, the former All-American tackle, to see how cool it was. “It was a great night for us to be sure,” Odom said. I kid him all the time about winning the Jacobs Award for SEC’s best blocker. There was no actual award, just the recognition of the winner. “Yeah, his mom has the ball (from the score) and this one I can touch,” he said.

15. Every college season is going to have teams that are disappointments, and it feels like America’s Conference has more than its share. Rank the level of disappointment for these fans bases:

* Kentucky 6-4 in a year it was supposed to compete for the east and has a loss to Vandy stinking up the resume.

* Arkansas with a 2-4 SEC record and three home losses.

* Auburn with a 4-6 record and two SEC wins.

* Texas A&M with a 3-7 record, no shot at a bowl and one conference win.

Trick question, of course, because the Aggies take the cake.

16. A tip of the visor to Tyson Alexander, the former Gator golfer, who finished second in Houston to Tony Finau and won $915,600 on Sunday. He has had great success on the Korn Ferry and gets his shot on the PGA Tour this year. That’s a pretty nice chunk of change.

17. Another blah week for Dr. Football on The Picks. A 3-2 mark leaves the overall record. At 27-26-1. They build hotels with the vigorish they collect in Vegas. I am running out of time to have a good record. Hey, scared money often chooses not to make money (he said with a British accent):

* Florida opened as a 14-point favorite at Vanderbilt where I am guessing the Gators will enjoy a home field advantage in the stands. Dress warm, by the way. The high Saturday is 44 degrees. Vandy is coming off the high of breaking a 26-game SEC losing streak and I think they will cover, but Florida wins.

* Georgia is giving 22.5 points at Kentucky as the Bulldogs get ready for the postseason. I don’t think Mark Stoops will let his team quit so take the Wildcats and the points.

* Tennessee is a 21-point favorite at South Carolina and you are probably seeing a theme here. This is not a great Saturday. I didn’t see a lot of want-to with that South Carolina team so I will take the Vols and give three touchdowns.

* OK, here is one that’s close. Ole Miss is only giving two at Arkansas. Jump all over the Rebs.

* Finally, Miami is another one of those teams having a rough year, but could save the season by beating Clemson. Or not. Clemson is an 18.5-point favorite. At home. Give the points.

18. It was a good weekend for music all around Gainesville. It deserves a special playlist. Here you go:

* “Miles and Miles” by The Heavy Heavy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1Q07rusb4w

* “It Hurts (But It Goes Away)” by The Head and the Heart and is good advice to Texas fans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiEbJtd6K5Q

* And for an old one that is not all that old, but it is 33 years old. I heard it on Bill Reichardt’s awesome playlist at Ballyhoo’s and started singing like a fool. “The Apartment Song” by Tom Petty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UR_t-tk1B5U