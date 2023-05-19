Pat Dooley’s High Five (May 19th)
Pat Dooley
May 19, 2023
Dooley, Feature Sports News
288 Views
On The Tailgate the other day I had a brain cramp and could not think of any famous football players who wore No. 28.
So, we got a ton of calls – one from the father of one of the 28s – to straighten me out.
Today on the High Five, I give you the five best 28s in Florida history.
1. Chris Doering
I just blanked out. Doering is as famous for his broadcasting career as his playing career. Set the record for most TD catches in the SEC.
2. Richard Fain
Tremendous defensive back at a time when Florida needed defense to win. Well, except his senior year when Steve Spurrier showed up.
3. Jeff Demps
We won’t even count his track career because this is a football link, but Demps made a lot of things happen including a touchdown scamper in the SEC game. That said, he only wore 28 in 2011.
4. Randy Talbot
A little old school, but Talbot was a really good defensive back from 1972-74 on some really good teams.
5. Kylan Johnson
I always liked him as a player (2015-18) because he stuck people. He was kind of a hybrid which may be why he didn’t get a lot of love.
Check Also
Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …
During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …
The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …
The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …
With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …
GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …
Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …
The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …
The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …
NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …
With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …
Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …
The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …
The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …
It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …
The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …
The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …
In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …
The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …
Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …
Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …
The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …
It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …
The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …
On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …
The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …
The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …
The number 19 Kentucky Wildcats (36-16, 16-13) took game two of at three game series …