Pat Dooley’s High Five (May 19th)

On The Tailgate the other day I had a brain cramp and could not think of any famous football players who wore No. 28.

So, we got a ton of calls – one from the father of one of the 28s – to straighten me out.

Today on the High Five, I give you the five best 28s in Florida history.

1. Chris Doering

I just blanked out. Doering is as famous for his broadcasting career as his playing career. Set the record for most TD catches in the SEC.

2. Richard Fain

Tremendous defensive back at a time when Florida needed defense to win. Well, except his senior year when Steve Spurrier showed up.

3. Jeff Demps

We won’t even count his track career because this is a football link, but Demps made a lot of things happen including a touchdown scamper in the SEC game. That said, he only wore 28 in 2011.

4. Randy Talbot

A little old school, but Talbot was a really good defensive back from 1972-74 on some really good teams.

5. Kylan Johnson

I always liked him as a player (2015-18) because he stuck people. He was kind of a hybrid which may be why he didn’t get a lot of love.