A Look Around the NFL

Cierra Clark November 17, 2017 Feature Sports News, NFL 28 Views

Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings

It’s the important time right now in the NFL season for the teams who are on top to maintain their spots and not let anything slip. The Rams and the NFC North leaders the  Vikings (7-2) face off Sunday. This is a potential playoff preview.  The Rams lead the NFC West (7-2) and lean on QB Jared Goff to lead the offense. In their previous game against the Houston Texans Goff threw for 355 yards, with a 67.6% completion rate, and three touchdowns. Also on the Rams is RB  Todd Gurley, the former Georgia Bulldog is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 754 of those, this should definitely be something that the Vikings defense needs to look out for. On the defensive side for LA Mark Barron, the inside linebacker is ranked fourth so far in the NFL for interceptions three.

In the Vikings last game Minnesota played against the Washington Redskins and defeated them 38-30. QB Case Keenem passed for 304 yards that game and added four interceptions. The Vikings explosive defense won’t make it easy though, for the Rams on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Two of the top teams in the NFC East will take the field on Sunday. The Eagles (8-1) and the Cowboys (5-4) are ranked first and second respectively in their division. The Cowboys will be without some crucial players in their home game on Sunday. These players include RB Ezekiel Elliot who is suspended and OT Tyron Smith and linebacker Sean Lee who are dealing with injuries. Elliot dropped his appeal from earlier this year and will serve his suspension, however his absence will disrupt the Cowboys offense that is built around him.  On the defensive side for the Cowboys, DE Demarcus Lawrence leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks. This game is more important for the Eagles to win do to the fact that the rest of their schedule isn’t easy, compared to the Cowboys who face four straight teams with losing records.

There have also been problems inside the Cowboy’s front office. Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones recently asked NFL Owners for a special meeting to discuss NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract. However, other owners in the NFL do not necessarily agree with him. Outside counsel representing the NFL’s compensation committee sent him a letter Wednesday saying that Jones has been acting in a way that’s “detrimental to the league’s best interest”.

Jones feels that he is doing what is best for the NFL “I love this league and I love this game and the men here are really good men” he says.

New England Patriots vs Oakland Raiders

The Patriots (7-2)  will travel out west to take on the Raiders (4-5) in Mexico City. The Patriots who are first in the AFC East are the favorites in this game and are currently on a five game win streak. Patriots QB Tom Brady leads the NFL in passing yards with 2,807. The Patriots total offense is strong, with 409.4 yards per game and with passing yards they have 301.6 yards per game. Brady has a great eye to his tight ends and running backs, who help with this team’s powerful offense. Their running backs also like to challenge their outside linebackers. The Oakland Raiders who are second in the AFC west will for sure have their hands tied with this one.

Where to Watch

NFL Sunday will be one full of tough teams facing against each other. With the listed games the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, televised on Fox. The Cowboys will host the Eagles on NBC at 8:30. And on CBS the Patriots will take on the Oakland Raiders, out west.

