Magic drops its third straight game in loss against Thunder

The Orlando Magic lost its third game in a row on Tuesday when it came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-94.

There’s a lid on the basket for Orlando

For the seventh game in a row, the Magic (2-5) failed to surpass the 100-point mark as its offensive struggles continued in Oklahoma City. Despite six players scoring in double digits, Orlando was horrendous from behind the arc and shot just 13.6% (3 for 22).

Orlando Magic Offensive Ranks so far: 3P% – 28% – Ranked #30

FG% – 39% – Ranked #30

TS% – 48% – Ranked #30

PPG – 93.5 – Ranked #30

ORTG – 95.5 – Ranked #30 Yea, their offensive has been horrendous this year. — Matt (@MatthewNGeist) November 3, 2019

Power forward Aaron Gordon led the team in scoring with 15 points in the losing effort. In addition, the Magic scored just 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Isaac and Nikola Vucevic came away with double doubles in the loss.

OKC wins in emotional environment

It was a special occasion for the team and for all of Oklahoma City when the Thunder faced Magic on their home court.

The team held a tribute to the victims of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing before the game. Families of the 168 victims were recognized on the court prior to the national anthem while holding customized Thunder jerseys with the number 95 on them.

Tune in before tonight's game for a special on-court ceremony honoring the 168 killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.@OKCNM | #168Days pic.twitter.com/hDzpFmB7TK — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 5, 2019

The emotions spilled over onto the court it seemed when OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the field. Chris Paul was second in scoring with 20 that went along with his six assists on the night.

OKC was in control for the majority of the first half and went into the second half with a 58-53 lead. The Magic were able to tie up 83-83 early in the fourth quarter before the Thunder were able to pull away.

The Thunder only shot 33.3% in the fourth while the Magic shot worse at 26.3%.

Orlando’s next game will be against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at 8:30 in Dallas. The Mavericks (4-2) have won two games in a row while Orlando has dropped its lost three.