Home / Uncategorized / Magic drops its third straight game in loss against Thunder
Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in New York. The Knicks won 108-103. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Magic drops its third straight game in loss against Thunder

jsalvador November 6, 2019 Uncategorized 28 Views

The Orlando Magic lost its third game in a row on Tuesday when it came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-94.

There’s a lid on the basket for Orlando

For the seventh game in a row, the Magic (2-5) failed to surpass the 100-point mark as its offensive struggles continued in Oklahoma City. Despite six players scoring in double digits, Orlando was horrendous from behind the arc and shot just 13.6% (3 for 22).

Power forward Aaron Gordon led the team in scoring with 15 points in the losing effort. In addition, the Magic scored just 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Isaac and Nikola Vucevic  came away with double doubles in the loss.

OKC wins in emotional environment

It was a special occasion for the team and for all of Oklahoma City when the Thunder faced Magic on their home court.

The team held a tribute to the victims of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing before the game. Families of the 168 victims were recognized on the court prior to the national anthem while holding customized Thunder jerseys with the number 95 on them.

The emotions spilled over onto the court it seemed when OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the field. Chris Paul was second in scoring with 20 that went along with his six assists on the night.

OKC was in control for the majority of the first half and went into the second half with a 58-53 lead. The Magic were able to tie up 83-83 early in the fourth quarter before the Thunder were able to pull away.

The Thunder only shot 33.3% in the fourth while the Magic shot worse at 26.3%.

Orlando’s next game will be against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at 8:30 in Dallas. The Mavericks (4-2) have won two games in a row while Orlando has dropped its lost three.

 

About jsalvador

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Kyle Trask is hopeful despite a discouraged Florida fan base

The century-long Florida-Georgia rivalry is and always has been a fan favorite. Thousands of fans …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties