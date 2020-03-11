Mullen says all spots are open

With the off season coming to a conclusion, Florida Gators third year head coach Dan Mullen is putting his final touches on the spring ball practice schedule. Spring ball is swiftly approaching which means several factors such as talent, leadership, relentless effort and player development will all play a key role in assigning starting positions.

New season, new opportunities

Mullen is looking to test the competitive drive of each individual after stating that all starting positions are open and up for grabs.

The Florida gators finished the 2019 season with an 11-2 overall and second in the SEC.

Last Spring, Trask was hoping to secure the starting position over Felipe Franks who at the time was the number one prospect in securing the position. Despite falling short, it was Trask who uncovered success in adversity.

last year, Florida introduced starting quarterback Kyle Trask after Franks season ending injury. Trask ended the 2019 season as the SEC’s leading passer. As a returning veteran, it will be interesting to see how Kyle has developed through the off season physically as well mentally.

Mullen says he is looking to see how the projected starting quarterback will utilize the offensive talent to his advantage.

Despite starting last season, talent on this team can not be over looked. This spring, each player is accountable for themselves individually. Mullen has a decent idea of what each players strength are but testing them around and allowing them to play in different slots is one way that Mullen finds which position players are most comfortable. This was an essential part of Defensive Back Trey Dean III success last year.

The Florida gators will experience several changes during Spring ball. Florida lost Eight players who were invited to the NFL combine this year- Tyrie Cleveland, C.J. Henderson, Jonathan Greenard, Van Jefferson, Jabari Zuniga, lamarcus perine, Freddie Swain, and Tommy Townsend.

Day 1⃣ at the @NFL Combine 📸 The 2020 #NFLCombine begins Feb 27 at 7pm on @NFLNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/Rzhx9XDB4U — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 25, 2020

Gators’ future

Mullen believes that the program at Florida allows for players to develop a strong draft stock. Mullen ensures that each player on the depth chart gets an opportunity to play. Whether they are second or third on the depth chart, Dan’s ultimate goal is to give each player a opportunity to perform and display their talent at the highest level.

With that being said, this can be a reason why the 2020 recruitment lineup has star players. The Florida program is getting better and better each year that Dan and his team has been here.

The 2020 recruitment class include transfer Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter, University of Miami Running back Lorenzo Lingard, and Georgia Offensive line backer Brenton Cox. additionally Florida will showcase freshman class Derek Wingo, the offensive linebacker from St. Thomas Aquines; five-star defensive tackle Gervon Dexter; and four-star Wide receiver and brother of former gator C.J Henderson- Xzavier Henderson.