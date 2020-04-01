UF RecSports to Start E-Sports league

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, UF RecSports is trying to keep the sports world afloat with an E-sports league.

Participants will be able to compete against other students at home while still practicing social distancing. All UF students, faculty and staff are encouraged to participate.

There is a league for everyone, with 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 divisions.

Divisions

There are multiple offerings for everyone to find their niche. The divisions offered for the E-sports league include FIFA 20, NBA 2K20, Madden 20 and NHL 20, for Xbox One and Playstation 4.

There is also a cross-platform division for Rocket League.

Each division also has its own set of rules that include the settings for each game.

Scheduling

There will be three weeks of competition, starting on April 2nd. Registration closes on April 1st at 5 p.m.

Week one will take place from April 2-5. Week 2 is from April 7-9 and Week 3 is April 10-12.

Playoffs

The Playoffs are scheduled to start on April 13. The tournament will be a single-elimination bracket. Each round of the tournament will also have a 2-day window to complete the game.

Scoring

After each game, participants will be responsible for recording their scores after they compete. Scores for a game are due the day that the match is scheduled for.

However, failure to report a score from both parties will result in both teams forfeiting their match that week.