Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR’s first race since March

Kevin Harvick won his 50th career race at Darington Raceway on Sunday. It was NASCAR’s first race since March 8.

That's 5️⃣0️⃣ for @KevinHarvick! Retweet to congratulate the driver of the No. 4 on his 50th NASCAR Cup Series victory! pic.twitter.com/CPWKDRs022 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 17, 2020

NASCAR trying to take the lead

This past weekend, NASCAR tried to become one of the few North American Sports leagues to come back. The entire country that had been deprived of live sports for so long watched intently. Fans were not the only ones watching either. ESPN’s Marty Smith spoke about other league’s executives were watching how NASCAR handled the race Sunday.

After the race, Kevin Harvick spoke about how important it was for NASCAR to show that sports can be done now.

Does not having fans make an impact on NASCAR?

There’s been a lot talk among fans and media about sports not having fans. Most feel it’s weird to watch a UFC fight or a WWE match without fans. I’m sure it would feel weird to see an NBA game in an empty arena.

However, Jimmie Johnson said not having fans in the stands doesn’t exactly have that much of an impact on NASCAR.

Future NASCAR races

To make up for lost time, NASCAR will be doing two races a week. After June 14, NASCAR will hopefully be back on schedule and can go back to doing one race a week.

During the two-race-a-week run, NASCAR will have a second race this Wednesday once again at Darlington Raceway. Then, NASCAR will head to Charlotte for two races there. One will be a night race, Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m., and the other will be Wednesday night, May 27 at 8 p.m.

After that, NASCAR will take a break from the two-race-week schedule. They will only have one race on Sunday, May 31, and no races that following Wednesday. They will run two more races on June 7 and June, and then the schedule can go back to normal.