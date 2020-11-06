Home / Basketball / SEC 2020-2021 Gators Men’s Basketball Schedule
Feb 10, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; SEC logo at the free throw line before the Mississippi Rebels and LSU Tigers game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SEC 2020-2021 Gators Men’s Basketball Schedule

Monica Exantus November 6, 2020

Birmingham, Ala.- The Southeastern Conference revealed the 2020-2021 men’s basketball season schedule Friday.

The SEC’s 126 games will be played from Dec 29  through March 3. The SEC announced that there will not be any game on the weekend of March 6 so there is time for makeup games if there are any. Each team will face up the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. After the regular games, each team will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing every year.

The SEC Tournament returns to the Music City when Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, hosts the event from March 10-14, 2021.

This season, ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 includes four SEC teams: Kentucky (5), Tennessee (11), LSU (22), and Florida (25).  ESPN commentator Dick Vitale’s preseason top 40 lists five SEC team: Tennessee (10), Kentucky (13), Alabama (17), LSU (19), and Florida (32).

The SEC also revealed that television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

Florida Gator Schedule

Although, the 2020-2021 SEC games start at the end of December. Gator Basketball will be in action earlier than that. Starting on Nov 25, the Gators will play Maine in the Basketball Hall of Fame Bubbleville. This champion is going from Nov. 25 through Dec 2. The schedule for the final games will be released at a later date.

While waiting for the Bubbleville final games schedule, Gator Basketball will start the SEC season on the road to Nashville on Dec. 30. The Gators will play Vanderbilt for their SEC game opening.

Florida Gator Basketball’s schedule gets heavier as they are set to play in the eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Gators face West Virginia on Jan. 30 in this challenge.

The Gators return to play the SEC games on Feb. 3 against South Carolina.

SEC Florida Gators opponents

SEC/Big 12 matchup

The eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will take place on Jan. 30. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play conference games that day.

Basketball Hall of Fame Bubbleville

 

