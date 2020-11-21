Home / Feature Sports News / Gators Get One Step Closer to New Heights in Win Over Vanderbilt
Florida's Kyle Trask throws a pass against South Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Florida defeated South Carolina 38-27. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Gators Get One Step Closer to New Heights in Win Over Vanderbilt

Harrison Smajovits November 21, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Football 47 Views

Seven games down, and three to go for the Gators.

Three touchdown passes closer to the Heisman if you are Kyle Trask. For the record, three is the fewest number of touchdown passes Trask has had this year. Regardless, it was enough for the Gators to pick up another win, beating Vanderbilt, 38-17.

A Wacky First Quarter

It was not exactly the start the Gators had planned on when they took the field in Nashville. It was the Commodores who scored first. Quarterback Ken Seals found wide receiver Chris Pierce Jr. for a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Vandy an early 7-0 lead.

The Gators did respond quickly. Quarterback Kyle Trask completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney to tied the game 7-7. Vanderbilt would lead at the end of the first quarter, however, with a 10-7 lead.

The pass coverage just was not there for the first 15 regulation minutes. Even against a 0-6 team, a lingering problem looked to creeping up on Florida. It appears that the Gators realized this chose to play shutdown the rest of the game.

No Trouble the Rest of the Way

The Gators held the Commodores scoreless the rest of the half, and they would score one more time. Florida head coach Dan Mullen said tightening up the defense and playing better coverage helped the defense get it together.

Meanwhile, Evan McPherson tied the game on a 33-yard field goal, and Trask followed it up with his 30th touchdown of the season. With that touchdown, Trask passed Joe Burrow for most touchdowns through seven games. Burrow accomplished this feat just a season ago. The Gators took the lead and gave it back.

To start the second half, Dameon Pierce carried the ball across the goal line to extend the Gators lead to 24-10. On the next drive, Trask extended his record with a touchdown pass to Kemore Gamble, making it 31-10. Trask needed one more touchdown pass to tied the NCAA record. However, he would not get there.

Vanderbilt would score one last time when Seals found Pierce Jr. again for a 58-yard touchdown.

Emory Jones picked up a touchdown pass to make it 38-17, and that would be the final.

Defensive back Kaiier Elam said the Gators will appreciate this win, especially when its against an SEC opponent

Sure, this was a win over Vanderbilt. But you have to pick up the easy wins too, you know. The Gators are a game closer to their first appearance in the SEC Championship game since 2016. The Gators win puts them in a spot to possibly climb higher in the AP Poll, and the first College Football Playoff poll is days away.

This is indisputably the best position the Gators have been this far into a season in the playoff era. Picking up this one easy one gets them one step closer to getting a coveted top-four spot to reach their first playoff.

The Gators return next Saturday. Instead of the usual post-Thanksgiving game against FSU, the Gators will face the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff is set for noon.

About Harrison Smajovits

Harrison is a sports coordinator at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. He served as a beat writer for Florida Gators football in 2019 and contributes to WRUF's Trending Now segments. Harrison has been a content writer for WRUF since January 2019.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

College Basketball: Alabama Men’s Basketball Program Put On Three Year Probation

The Alabama men’s basketball team has received a fine and is on a three-year probation …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties