Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, left, celebrates with second baseman Brandon Lowe after Walls made a diving stop on a ground ball by Kansas City Royals' Cam Gallagher during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Rays Look For Another Win in New York

Daniel Cross June 2, 2021 Baseball, MLB, Tampa Bay Rays 25 Views

The Tampa Bay Rays will go head to head with the New York Yankees to take a lead in the four game series. The Rays are headed to their third game in this series tonight.

The Rays are currently 35-21 and are first in the AL East. The Yankees are currently 30-25 and are third in the AL East.

The Rays and Yankees have a head to head record of 6-3 this season against the Yankees.

Shane McClanahan will be the starting pitcher for the Rays. McClanahan is 2-1 with 32 strikeouts.

Jordan Montgomery will be the starting pitcher for the Yankees. Montgomery is 2-1 with 53 strikeouts.

Montgomery and Arnolds Chapman are key players for this game and has been for previous ones.

Starting Line Up For the Rays

  1. Randy Arozarena (DH)
  2. Yandy Diaz (1B)
  3. Austin Medows (LF)
  4. Mike Brosseau (2B)
  5. Manuel Margot (RF)
  6. Francisco Mejia (C)
  7. Joey Wendle (3B)
  8. Taylor Walls (SS)
  9. Brett Phillips (CF)

For this season, Austin Meadows is batting .241 with13 homeruns and 39 RBIs.

For this season, Randy Arozarena is batting .259 with seven homeruns and 62 strikeouts.

For the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees outfielder, has been in a huge slump since he’s came off of the injury list. This is one of the many examples for the Yankees starting lineup. Fans have been booing Stanton because of this issue. DJ LeMahieu, normally a key hitter for tonight’s game, is batting only .260.

The Rays will face the Yankees tonight at Yankees stadium.

You can catch live coverage of this game at 6:30 on ESPN 98-ONE FM, 850 AM WRUF. 

Other Rays News

In other Rays news, starting pitcher, Rich Hill, was named Pitcher of the Month for the American League.

Hill has a 0.78 ERA, 34.2 IP and 36 strikeouts.

