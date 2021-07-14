The Open Championship begins Thursday morning

The Open Championship is back in 2021. Royal St. George’s in England will be site for the PGA Tour’s fourth major of the season. The major tournament was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year’s Open features a loaded field with so many storylines.

Jon Rahm looks to win two straight majors

Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open last month. He is hoping that momentum continues as he heads to England. Rahm is the favorite to win this tournament. He is the 2nd ranked golfer in the world according to World Golf Rankings.

Rahm tees off his first round at 4:58 a.m. Thursday morning.

Brooks Koepka vs Bryson DeChambeau

The big drama in the PGA Tour right now is between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. A video of Koepka eye-rolling Dechambeau went viral on Twitter after the PGA Championship. Since then, golf fans have been wondering if the two will be paired together during a major championship.

The two rivals have not been grouped together so far in a tournament they both have been in since the video. Also, we know they will not be in the same group as Koepka tees off at 3;03 a.m. and DeChambeau begins his round at 4:25.

It should be fun to watch what these two do during the tournament, and who knows we may have a Koepka/Dechambeau pairing on Saturday or Sunday.

Here’s what DeChambeau had to say on the beef:

Also, DeChambeau had recently switched caddies leading up to this major championship. Brian Zeigler will be DeChambeau’s new caddie, and here’s DeChambeau on what it will be like having a brand new caddie for a major.

Who wins the Open?

With so many big names in this championship field, it is difficult to know how it will end up. As stated earlier, Jon Rahm is the favorite at 7-1. Next, is Bryson DeChambeau with 14-1 odds and then Dustin Johnson at 15-1.

The defending champion Shane Lowry is at 33-1.

The Gators have three players in the field. Billy Horschel, Sam Horsfield, and current junior Yuxin Lin.

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Louis Oosthuizen are also high on the list to win.