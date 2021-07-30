Pat Dooley’s Friday Fivesome July 30

The Friday Fivesome comes at you after a great trip to the West Coast where there is so much to do it is almost too much. But we tried to jam it all into five days.

1.Today’s theme is simple. Things I think I think about this college football season. We are ready for August which, to me, is the unofficial start to college football season considering we have Florida’s Media Day next week and there are football games at the end of the month. So the first thing I think is that if I had a vote at SEC Media Days, I would have picked Texas A&M to win the West. I know there is a quarterback issue but I thought there was when Kellen Mond was the quarterback and Jimbo just managed to get the most he could out of him. A&M is loaded everywhere else and Alabama has to eventually stumble just a little bit. Right?

2. And I think that the Miami-Alabama game will come down to the final quarter with the game on the line. I must have had too many frozen drinks in Santa Barbara to be doubting Nick Saban, but I am just a smidgen. I also think I might root for Georgia against Clemson just because we do that in the SEC and I have Clemson fatigue.

3. OK, I won’t do that, but I have been thinking about it. I have also thought about this – I think Malik Davis is going to have more impact on this Florida football team than anyone thinks he will. The guy can even be moved into the slot as a receiver, his hands are that good. I can feel this coming, even in a loaded backfield.

4. Most Florida records are going to be safe this year. Last year presented a statistical aberration both in bad defense and great offense. To me, these are the big 4 when it comes to all-time UF records:

* Catches in a season – 88, Chad Jackson and Carlos Alvarez.

* TD passes in a season – 43, Kyle Trask.

* Rushing yards in a season – 1,599, Emmitt Smith.

* Sacks in a season – 13, Alex Brown.

5. Florida’s season will come down to five games and, unfortunately, only one is in the Swamp. Alabama. The Gators are at Kentucky, LSU and Missouri and play Georgia in Jax. Dan Mullen has been a really good road coach at Florida, going 10-2, so maybe that’s not a problem.