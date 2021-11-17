College football: Southern Charleston vs. Georgia game preview

The Georgia Bulldogs look to celebrate their senior day with a win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. For some members of the number one ranked Bulldogs, this will be the last home game of their college career. Meanwhile Charleston Southern will be looking to pull off an incredible upset to knock off college football’s number one team.

Here’s what Kirby Smart had to say about Georgia’s senior day.

Keys to the game

The Bulldogs are coming in with the nation’s second-best defense in terms of total defense, trailing only Wisconsin. But they have only allowed 7.6 points per game good for best in the nation, Wisconsin is the second-best surrendering 14.6 points per game. To make Georgia’s defense more impressive, they play in the SEC and the most points they have given up this season was 17 to Tennessee.

Charleston Southern owns a 4-5 record in the Division One subdivision of the Big South division. The Buccaneers may look to lean on junior receiver Cayden Jordan to initiate the offense with senior quarterback Jack Chambers. Charleston Southern will need their offensive line to hold up against Georgia.

Players to watch

For senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis, this senior night could be his last game in college. He and the rest of the core of the Georgia defensive front include Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter and Travon Walker. This group has led the most dominant defense in the country in 2021.

The Georgia offense is led by the backfield duo of J.T. Daniels and Zamir White. The offensive line is anchored by NFL prospects senior offensive guard Jamaree Salyer and senior offensive tackle Justin Shaffer.

Charleston Southern is led by dual-threat quarterback Jack Chambers who leads the Buccaneers in rushing and passing yards.

History

These teams have matched up once before in 2014, Georgia won 55-9. It was a home game in Athens, Georgia, and the two teams have never met outside of that game.