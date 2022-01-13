Gators Fall To No. 12 LSU Tigers 64-58

Florida Men’s basketball continues to look for their first win of the new year in conference play as they hosted LSU in the O’ Connell Center.

Gators Men’s Basketball 9-6 (0-3 SEC)

The Gators are coming off a tough loss against the Auburn Tigers 85-73 to only return home, Wednesday evening hosting a 12th ranked LSU. Marking it another ranked opponent as the Gators have played two ranked opponent to kick off conference play.

The Gators started off to a slow start in the beginning of the match up as LSU came out from the jump with explosive defense in which Florida was not prepared for as they gained a 12-4 lead over the Gators within the first five minutes of the game. The Gators then developed a groove cutting the lead back down only to trail by five, 18-13. LSU then went on to end the first half leading Florida 38-30.

Head Coach Mike White on his team performance:

Second half Battle

The Gators trailed the Tigers the entire match up. Although trailing by 14 the Florida managed to fight back and bring the game to back within three, but was not enough to defeat this LSU Tigers team.

Florida had a chance to tie the game up against LSU with a couple free throws, as Myron Jones was fouled at top of the key sending him to the line shooting three. Jones evidentially missed two of three free throws which would have tied the game. Directly after Jones missed free throws, the Tigers answered back with a basket of of themselves pushing the lead 60-58. The Gators shot 50 percent from the free throw line. Also, Gators manage to allow the Tigers to score 42 of their 64 points in the paint.

Only two Gators landed in double figures, Colin Castleton with another with 19 points leading the way for the Gators and teammate Phlandrous Fleming Jr. adding 11.

Colin Castleton on trying to stay confident:

Here’s what Anthony Duruji had to say about being one of the team leaders:

No. 12 LSU Tigers 15-1 (3-1 SEC)

The Tigers entered this match up coming off an impressive win over Tennessee 79-67 while being ranked 12th in the country.

LSU stamped that they are one of the top defensive teams in the SEC forcing Florida to 19 turnovers for the match up, Forward Darius Days lead the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Days attended school in Gainesville, The Rock, before transferring to IMG Academy and attending LSU.

Next up for the Gators

The Gators have a five game stretch in the next 11 days starting on Saturday taking on South Carolina.