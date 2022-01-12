Credits to: @Broncos social Media

The Denver Broncos seeking New Head Coach

January 12, 2022

The New Year has started, and the Denver Broncos are on the hunt for a new head coach this off season.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos had an up-and-down season as they ended fourth in the AFC West with an overall record of 7-10. Denver started their offseason this past Saturday after taking a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24. The Broncos thought it was about time to clean house starting with their head coach. Vic Fangio has gone 19-30 over the past three seasons, showing no progression. So it was time the two part ways.

The last time the Broncos made the playoffs was 2015 when they went on to win a Super Bowl Championship. But have yet to made it back. Marking it a six-year playoff drought for the organization.

Head Coach Thoughts

With much football news going on throughout the league, there are many candidates that the Broncos have in mind. Denver’s first candidate would be Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Getsy Hacket. However, he is not the only name being tossed around. Here are some others:

  • Kellen Moore – Dallas Cowboys
  • Mayo Jerod – New England Patriots ILB Coach
  • Eric Bieniemy – Kansas City OC
  • Kevin O’ Connell – Los Angeles Rams OC

The Broncos also have many different angles to go down with to make the team a contending team, starting with their 43 million dollar available cap space which they can add some potential to make and impact.

 

This upcoming 2022 NFL draft the Denver Broncos have 11 picks, and one of those picks for the Broncos could possibly be quarterback.

Per Source Fansided :

  • 1st round
  • 2nd round
  • 2nd round (from Rams)
  • 3rd round
  • 3rd round (from Rams
  • 4th round
  • 5th round (from Lions)
  • 5th round
  • 6th round (from Eagles)
  • 7th round
  • 7th round (from 49ers)

