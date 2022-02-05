Gators Men’s Basketball Escape with another Win as they Defeat Ole Miss in OT

Florida Men’s basketball team hosted the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in their second meeting of the regular season.

Gators Men’s Baksetball (15-8, 5-5)

The Gators are coming off a tough road win as they defeated Missouri 66-65. This match up against the Rebels marks their second and final time meeting for the regular season. The first time these two teams met was January 24th when the Gators fell to Ole Miss 70-54.

Tip Off

In another down to the wire game, the Gators welcomed Colin Castleton back into the starting line up after missing six games due to a shoulder injury. Also Niels Lane got his first debut in the starting line up for the season.

Florida opened up the match with a three point basket from guard Tyree Appleby who tweaked his leg early in the game but checked back in possessions later. The Gators ended the first half trailing Ole Miss 30-21. Florida shot 36 percent from the field in the first half.

Niels Lane on his opportunity to start for the first time this season:

Colin Castleton on his return to the starting line up:

Second half

Florida opened up the second half cutting into Ole Miss’ nine-point lead trailing by two, 30-28. The Gators have proved throughout the season that they are a second half team as they fought their way back.

Kowacie Reeves hit two big time back-to-back corner threes to give the Gators momentum as well for Myreon Jones with his own to help contribute into the Gators come back in the second half of regulation. However, Ole Miss refused to give up as Ty Fagan hit a floater with 58.8 left in the second half to force overtime against the Gators. There where 10 lead changes throughout this match up.

Need more time to decide this one. Tied up at 48-48 and heading into OT#GoGators | #GatorsHoop — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 5, 2022

Niels Lane on their second half performance:

Overtime

Florida went into overtime on a 9-0 run also entering another free throw battle as Appleby hit two well-needed from the line at the end of overtime to seal their 62-57 win over Ole Miss. Appleby ended the match up with a double-double, 10 points and 10 assists. As a collective, Florida shot 71 percent from the stripe.

Colin Castleton led they way for the Gators with 17 points and 8 rebounds in his first game back while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Ole Miss Mens Basketball 12-11 (3-7 SEC)

Ole Miss falls to 3-7 in SEC play after the loss. Three players landed in double- figures for the the Rebels Tye Fagan lead the way with 15 points and 5 rebounds Matthew Murrell adding 14, and Nysier Brooks with 11.

Up Next

The Gators return to the O’Connell Center as they host a (6-17, 1-9) Georgia Bulldog team .