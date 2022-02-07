Florida guard Kiara Smith (1) drives for the basket against South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Will Florida Women’s Basketball Make NCAA Tournament?

Parker Welch February 7, 2022 Uncategorized 36 Views

Florida Women’s hoops have managed to muscle through the toughest portion of the schedule as they enter into the final weeks of regular-season games. The Gators are coming off of a huge win on Sunday after defeating the then-ranked No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs 54-51. So far, Florida is 17-6 overall and 7-3 in the SEC Conference. In addition, the Gators have notched five Top 25 wins this season which only helps to build their case for an NCAA Tournament spot.

2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 women’s NCAA Tournament will look a tad different this go-round. The tournament has shifted to a 68-team field from the previous 64. In addition, fans will be permitted and cities will be allowed to host during the first and second rounds.

As the road to Minneapolis continues, you can keep up with movement on the bracket here.

The finalized bracket will be revealed during the selection show on Sunday, March 13.

A Glance At The Gators

The Gators have grabbed Top 25 wins in their previous two games against No. 7 Tennessee and No. 14 Georgia. Although Florida is currently unranked, last week’s two upsets could change that status.

The 84-59 blowout against the Volunteers marks the first top ten win since 2015 and only the fifth time Florida has defeated Tennessee in program history.

On the stat board, Florida has been able to put its name on the leaderboard of several categories. The Gators are ranked number one in the SEC for free throws garnering a .731. In addition, Florida ranks number three in steals averaging 9.35, and number six in rebounding offense. Leading the way on the team leaderboard is Kiara Smith averaging 14.9 points per game, 12.3 field goal average, and 5.5 at the free-throw line.

 

 

About Parker Welch

Parker Welch is a Senior at the University of Florida majoring in Sports Media at the College of Journalism & Communications.

