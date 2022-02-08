Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, right, drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

NBA Trade Deadline Buzz

Vanessa Sanchez February 8, 2022 NBA 70 Views

Big moves are happening as the 2022 NBA trade deadline quickly approaches. Teams rush to strategize tactics for the remainder of the regular season.

Already, massive trades have occurred. These include the Portland Trail Blazers trading CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indian Pacers giving Domantas Sabonis up to the Sacramento Kings.

As the Thursday deadline approaches, teams are starting to feel the pressure as rumors only continue to grow. 

The CJ McCollum Era in Portland Comes to an End

As of Feb 8 at 11 am, CJ McCollum’s time with Portland has come to an end. Alongside Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, he is sent to the New Orleans Pelicans. In return, the Pelicans sent Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi Louzada. In addition, they gave the Blazers a first-round pick and two future second-round picks. 

McCollum’s NBA career has lasted nine years, being with Portland since day one. For eight years, he averaged 20 points per season and helped take the Blazers to the playoffs. But, he did not do it alone. He has served as an important team player alongside point guard Damian Lillard. They were a legendary backcourt pairing that lead the team to multiple victories, but never to the NBA Finals.  

New Orleans has high hopes in adding the 30-year old player to their roster. It currently resides on the younger spectrum; adding another veteran will balance it out. With their star player Zion Williamson out with a foot injury, they are planning on building a team that work well with each other’s skills. 

Also, McCollum is under contract for this season and the next two. The Pelicans are looking to start fresh and have a winning team to be contenders for the Western Conference. 

Domantas Sabonis Leaves for the Kings

A few hours later, the Indiana Pacers made a massive move with Domantas Sabonis. At around 1:30 pm, the Indiana Pacers traded Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday to the Sacramento Kings. In addition, the Kings received a 2027 second-round pick. The Pacers obtained Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson in return. 

Both teams have one thought in mind, rebuild the team. Neither one have been in the NBA playoffs in quite some time, with Sacramento now entering its 16th year.

Each organization is making decisions that they believe will lead them to the playoffs. Sacramento believes the two-time all-star is the key. Sabonis, averaging 18.9 points and 12.1 rebounds this season, will make an immediate impact. 

NBA Trade Rumors Continue to Grow

The NBA trade deadline ends on Thursday at 3 pm, and a lot of movement is rumored to occur. One big rumor going around is the possibility of the Philadelphia 76ers getting to James harden and dishing Ben Simmons. Although, the Brooklyn Nets have stated in the past they are not interested in a trade for Simmons. Still, there is a possibility in the future. 

