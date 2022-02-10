No. 19 Gators Women’s Basketball Travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State

Jason Bennett February 10, 2022 Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Women's Basketball, SEC 7 Views

No. 19 Gators women’s basketball heads to Starkville as they face off against Mississippi State Thursday evening.

Gators Women’s Basketball (17-6, 7-3 SEC)

Florida women’s basketball has been on an impressive run as they are on their second of three road trips. The Gators most recent win came from after defeating No. 17, Georgia Bulldogs, 54-51. The Gators look to extend their two-game winning streak heading into Starkville.

Graduate guard,  KiKi Smith earned SEC player of the week for the second time this season. Her first, time earning the award was Jan. 25. Smith has been averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and  3.5 assists per game.

Head coach Kelly Rae Finley on her team entering the Top 25 :

After taking down No.13 Tennessee and No.17 Georgia the Gators have defeated five ranked SEC opponents this season under the head coaching of interim Rae Finley. The last time this program defeated five ranked opponents in a season dates back to 2005-06 season. Gators also entered this weeks AP poll at No. 19 and 23rd in the coach polls

Interim Head coach Kelly Rae Finley on their match up against Mississippi State:

Mississippi State 14-7 (5-4 SEC)

Mississippi State enters this match up riding a three-game winning streak as its most recent win comes over Auburn, 70-65.  Anastasia Hayes lead the way for the Bulldogs in scoring with 26 points and nine rebounds. Hayes also leads Mississippi State in scoring averaging 18.7  points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assist per game.

Mississippi State is under the head coaching of Gary Blair who announced in the beginning of the season that it will be his last year coaching as he prepares for retirement. Blair joined the Bulldogs in 2003 leading them to a National Championship in 2011 and also winning five conference titles.

Tip off

Tip off for the game is set for 6:30 p.m. You can also catch coverage of the game on the radio station 98.1 FM/ 850 AM WRUF.

About Jason Bennett

