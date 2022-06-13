Oklahoma pitcher Jake Bennett throws against LSU during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Houston. College baseball might turn out to be an attractive alternative for baseball fans if the Major League Baseball lockout extends deep into the spring. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Sooners, who eliminated Florida, advance to College World Series

jessecastro June 13, 2022 Baseball, College Baseball, College World Series, SEC 364 Views

The Oklahoma Sooners have quickly become one of the most lethal teams in college baseball after eliminating #4 Virginia Tech 11-2 on Sunday to advance to the College World Series. This is the Sooners’ first appearance in Omaha since 2010.

https://twitter.com/OU_Baseball/status/1536081915568353280?s=20&t=-p2tOIGIa6Ra0Ms80ygqaA

Tanner Treads the Way

Oklahoma’s bats got going early and often with two solo home runs in the top of the first inning by Peyton Graham and Tanner Treadway, giving the Sooners an early lead 2-0 lead. The high-powered Hokies offense responded in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run blast from Carson DeMartini.

However, the score wouldn’t stay even long after Tanner Treadway hit his second homer of the day to start the fourth, ultimately leading to a three-run inning by Oklahoma to reclaim the lead, 5-2.

The Sooners added two runs in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Blake Robinson and Tanner Treadway and would add an insurance run in the seventh, eighth and ninth inning.

The Oklahoma offense was force throughout the game, scoring in the final six frames and hitting five home runs. That should bode well for a team looking to win a CWS.

Tanner Treadway had a monster night for the Sooners going 4 for 5 with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs.

Arm Barn

Meanwhile, Cade Horton threw a gem for the Sooners, limiting the Hokies to one big swing. Virginia Tech hit a two-run home run in the third but couldn’t garner much after that. Horton dominated, striking out eight in six innings of work. Chazz Martinez and Trevin Michael shut the door for the Sooners without allowing a hit.

Sooners to the College World Series

Oklahoma is 24-10 since April 12 and appears to be hitting on cylinders. They’ve eliminated the #18 Florida Gators and #4 Virginia Tech Hokies en route to the College World Series, where they will face #5 Texas A&M.

Dates and times will be announced Monday evening.

About jessecastro

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

track and field

Gators Women’s Track and Field Sweeps the NCAAs

On Saturday, the Gators Women’s Track and field team made history. Florida came in at …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties